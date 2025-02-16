Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, revered for his unmatched discipline and unwavering dedication to his craft, has always stood as a symbol of admiration in the industry. In a recent interview with Friday Talkies, filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia, who directed Bachchan in the action-thriller Ek Ajnabee, shared an intriguing anecdote from their time working together. Lakhia recounted an instance when he accompanied the megastar to a strip club in Bangkok, providing insights into Bachchan’s reaction to the unexpected and unusual experience. Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up on Bachchan Family’s Dining Habits on ‘KBC 16’, Reveals Occupying Chair Facing North for THIS Reason.

When Amitabh Bachchan Visited a Strip Club in Bangkok

Apoorva Lakhia revealed an interesting detail about Senior Bachchan's sleep habits, mentioning that the megastar is an insomniac who struggles to sleep at night. Lakhia recalled how they often made plans to watch movies together in the evenings. However, one day, Big B asked him to show him around Bangkok. “I said, ‘Sir, this is Patpong, there are live shows here; if I take you, there will be riots.’ He said, ‘No, we will go.’ So, I said, ‘Let’s go,’” Lakhia shared. He added that actors Arjun Rampal, Vikram Chatwal, Perizaad Zorabian and producer Bunty Walia joined them on the trip to Patpong, a well-known red-light district in Bangkok. Valentine’s Week 2025 Special: Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s ‘Silsila’ Along With Sridevi’s ‘Chandni’ Make a Grand 4K Return to Theatres.

Watch Apoorva Lakhia's Full Interview Below:

Apoorva Lakhia Reveals Details on Amitabh Bachchan's Experience at Strip Club Exotic P***y

Lakhia humorously described Bachchan’s outfit for the excursion: a buttoned-down shirt and a Thai dhoti. The group then visited a club named Exotic P***y, where the superstar witnessed performances unlike anything he had seen before. He recounted, "he is walking in Patpong and we are going to this place called Exotic Pu**y, which was the name of the club where all these shows happen. And Amit ji had never seen such a show. So imagine, we went with Amit ji for the show, and the Indians there went crazy. He was walking as if he was in Juhu."

Lakhia further recalled Big B's reaction to the show, saying, “He kept saying ‘Mind-blowing.’” Despite their late-night excursion, the filmmaker mentioned that they returned around 2:30-3 AM, but the superstar was back on set the next day at 5:30 AM sharp, just two and a half hours after their return.

For the uninitiated, the action-thriller Ek Ajnabee, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is a remake of Tony Scott's Man on Fire, based on the novel of the same name. Meanwhile, workwise, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan, his Tamil debut alongside Rajinikanth. Currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Bachchan will soon appear in the courtroom drama Section 84.

