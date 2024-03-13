Mumbai, March 13: In what can be said to be a bizarre incident, a man named Michael accidentally ended up donating over Rs 12 lakh instead of Rs 12,435 to a Bangladesh charity. Michael reportedly donated the money to a charity in Bangladesh for impoverished people. The incident came to light after Michael took to social media to reveal the blunder he made.

According to a report in News9, Michael said that the incident took place after his neighbour named Joe told him about the charity that he runs for a community in Bangladesh. Michael said that he visited the GoFundMe page and donated USD 150. A few minutes later, he received a message which warned him about an unusually large transaction on his credit card. Chinese Businessman Wins USD 96 Million Lottery, Country’s Biggest So Far.

When he opened the message it stated that he made a payment of USD 15,041 to GoFundMe. Realising his mistake, Michael spent the next 10-15 minutes retracing his steps and realised that his credit card starts with the numbers 4 and 1. While trying to donate Rs 12,435 or USD 150, he accidentally typed his credit card number 41 which made the amount from USD 150 to USD 15,041.

After discovering the error he made, Michael contacted GoFundMe's support line, which reassured him that such mistakes were common. The support line executive told Michael that he would receive a refund within three to seven business days. However, Michael was also told that the charity would still be able to witness the donation amount appearing and then disappearing from the fund. Kerala Man Wins Whopping Rs 33 Crore Jackpot After Using Children’s Birth Dates to Buy Lottery Tickets in Abu Dhabi.

He planned to speak to Joe but the next day, he received several messages from people who thanked him for the generous donation. Post this, he decided to give Rs 82,906 instead of Rs 12,46,991. He also stated that the whole experience was a win-win situation.

