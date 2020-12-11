What is up with the fashion labels? 2020 has given us a lot to regret, and we are still coping with many things the year has mercilessly showered upon us. But fashion brands are going up and beyond—not in a great way, though. Gucci has disappointed all of us enough, with its highly-expensive but at times distressing clothes. The Italian fashion label has once again grabbed the eyeballs after it introduced its ‘upside-down’ sunglasses for 470 euros. The inverted cat-eye spectacle was mocked by shoppers, who poked fun at their bizarre design. A few days ago, the high-end Italian brand, Moschino released its bakery bags. Well, ‘croissant’ and ‘baguette,’ shaped clutches to be precise, at 758 euros and 429 euros, each. Internet is baffled at the designs. Desi Twitterati says, ‘Sab milke humko pagal bana rahe hain,’ (together, they are making us insane), indeed with their designs!

Gucci has become infamous in recent times for coming up with bizarre designs and selling them at unimaginable prices. It’s, ripped stockings created quite a buzz on the internet, and so was pair of grass-stained jeans. Why would you do that, Gucci? The Italian brand has always been favourite for fashion lovers, and it continues to be so, but its bizarre designs baffle us all!

Its latest upside-down eyewear is mocked again. The pair of spectacles is priced at 470 euros, and it reminded many of the 1985 World Snooker Championship winner, Dennis Taylor. A great player, but not exactly a fashion icon, but Gucci seems to think so.

Here's the Pic:

Gucci why are we doing this pic.twitter.com/kfGPeNmyVL — porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) December 9, 2020

The eye-watering expensive sunnies have caused quite a stir online. People questioned whether the model intentionally put them on the wrong way round, or it is supposed to be that way! Well, that’s what the style is, to Gucci. Hilarious reactions have surfaced online.

LOL

Looks normal to me pic.twitter.com/EnooKWLygD — #cancelrent guy (@cholent_lover) December 10, 2020

Fun, Ha?

Thanks to your tweet I decided to join the trend with my vintage frames 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WoAWADUTQp — michelle (@spazluvsshoes) December 10, 2020

Relatable Much?

Easier to play Snooker the game that taking over the world in 2021. pic.twitter.com/xfy5TWGpjR — John Bradley🇪🇺 (@flypie) December 10, 2020

Moschino’s bakery bags are next in line! The croissant and baguette bags are not edible, so you cannot even justify the expense by saving your bag doubles as a snack. People are mocking the designs online and so the price tags.

We Doubt That Too!

£758 to look like you’re holding a subway🤣🤣 is this a joke pic.twitter.com/9Fvk7Y4rIf — Leila (@omgitsleilaa) December 4, 2020

Internet is Baffled!

Just when 2020 was going from bad to worse, Moschino turn it around with a statement item everyone’s always wanted in their wardrobe.. A baguette bag 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aL0RSCfYJT — Matt Walker (@mattwalkerx) December 3, 2020

Hahahaha

I decided to treat myself to a new Moschino’s baguette clutch bag 😂😂 but half way home got bit hungry 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hOP7IzdtwK — Aleksandra Freeman (@AleksandraFree2) December 3, 2020

Fashion labels have often surprised us with their bizarre fashion trends. Even high-end brand, Zara with its infamous lungi skirt, remember? Weird fashion trends come and go, and this year, we had quite a lot. We wonder what’s next in the world of fashion!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).