Fashion is always cool, and we love the brands who often come up with quirky outfit ideas, which instantly becomes a hit worldwide. But at times, some of the high-end fashion brands go to ridiculous lengths for the sake of style. Currently, Gucci is being trolled online for selling a ‘distressed’ ripped tights for $190, (Rs 14,000). First of all, a stocking this expensive in itself is quite distressing, and secondly, it is torn-up! Somehow, the luxury brand thought their apparel should be priced at a whopping $190, and guess what, the outfit is sold! It was only a matter of time, before the internet caught wind and trolled the product for all its worth. If Gucci’s ‘distressed’ ripped stockings is ripping you off, you are in for some surprises. Gucci is not the only brand who sold out an item so basic for such insanely high-price. In this article, we bring you other brands who sold such basic and at times, even faded outfits at an astronomical price in the name of fashion.

The designer apparel and accessories site, Ssense listed Gucci’s ripped stockings before they sold out of their stock. The product description reads, “High-rise. Distressing throughout. Woven logo at elasticized waistband.” Ripped clothes are kind… cool, and it is unbelievable that it is being sold for such a high price. Fashion police, Diet Prada, posted the torn-up tights with the caption, “To whoever paid $190 for these @gucci pre-ripped tights… r u ok?”

Gucci's Ripped Stockings!

Gucci Grass Stained Denim

Like we mentioned earlier, Gucci’s ripped stockings are not the only one. In fact, the luxury brand was trolled in September, 2020 as well for launching ‘grass-stained denim for men,’ at a whopping price of $1200 (Rs 88,000 approximately).

Zara Lungi

Showing all my Canadian friends the inspiration for #Zara's skrit that is selling for ~$90. We in India did this first! 🤭 #Lungi pic.twitter.com/Z47pPLjjSB — Rashi (@rashi_kakkar) January 30, 2018

Remember Zara’s lungi-lookalike skirt that was launched in 2018? The high-end fashion brand described the ‘check mini skirt’ as a “flowing skirt with draped detail in the front. Front slit detail at the hem. Zip fastening in the back hidden along the seam.” Hate to break it to you Zara, but that was and still is a lungi.

Ralph Lauren's Paint-Splattered Overall

This lovely piece is available from @RalphLauren for just £620. I'll do it for you for £50... pic.twitter.com/DtbRmmKOi6 — Penny James (@pennyjamesTV) October 8, 2020

Earlier this month, Ralph Lauren was also mocked online for introducing a paint-splattered overall, and it costs above $800 (Rs 58,724 approximately). With such an eye-watering price tag, the outfit looks just like you would wear it to decorate your spare room.

These are a few, out of many brands who have blown all of us away with their outrageously expensive price tags. We absolutely love these fashion brands, but at times, they go a little extra with their expensive price list are just too absurd and expensive—for life!

