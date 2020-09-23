Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey announced his retirement and went viral on YouTube. Well, the officer had teamed up with singer and ex-Bigg Boss 12 contestant Deepak Thakur for a song titled, "Robinhood Bihar Ke". As the news about the retirement hit the web, the clicks on the song began to increase. The ditty is now all over social media gaining more and more views with every passing minute. Deepak has composed the song, penned the lyrics apart from crooning it. Gupteshwar Pandey also features in the music video. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Takes Voluntary Retirement, Political Leaders Slam Him Over Reports That He May Contest Bihar Assembly Polls 2020.

The song, as very evident from the title, hails the DGP as the Robinhood of Bihar. Well, so far the title of Indian Robin Hood was reserved by Salman Khan. His character, Chulbul Pandey, in the hit film series, Dabangg was nicknamed Robinhood. Well, Salman won't mind making way for the former DGp to take up the title. "Robinhood Bihar Ke" is a fun song with a catchy beat. You might find yourself humming it randomly during the day, once you listen to it.

DGP Gupteshwar has been famous for his outspoken nature. Also, the song by Deepak claims that the entire state of Bihar is proud of the officer, whom criminals fear to the core. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Takes Voluntary Retirement, SK Singhal Replaces Him.

The description of the song "Robinhood Bihar Ke" reads: "He has been supporting youths for years and so the people gives him the title of Robinhood in Bihar. So, guys, it's a tribute from us to him."

Watch Robinhood Bihar Ke Here:

Rumour has it that, Gupteshwar Pandey will be seeking a ticket in Bihar Assembly Election 2020 after his retirement. However, he has shut down any such rumours. He had applied for a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) in 2009 as well, but his application was rejected. He has also clarified that his VRS has nothing to do with the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).