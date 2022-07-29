Friendship Day is not new to people who've been observing the day to celebrate the sweet bonds with their best friends. Whether it's International Friendship Day, which is celebrated on July 30, or Friendship Day in India, which will be marked on August 7, this shared spirit of togetherness and companionship is celebrated by all means. Think of those moments when your friends made you laugh out loud to take all your blues away! Such supportive friends and powerful bonds must be protected at all times. However, don't you think you should also make your friend roar with laughter this Friendship Day? For that, we've listed some funny memes and cute GIFs that you must send to your best friends on this special day.

Friends are like jewels which must be treasured at all costs. They've been by your side and have always proved to be the best source of comfort and care. Friendship Day honours such friends and allows them to celebrate the most beautiful bond ever, Friendship. Celebrate the bond of unity and trust in the most creative style by making your friends know how much you care about them. Greet them with happy wishes and greetings on this lovely day and be the reason for their smile. Along with that, tickle their funny bones with these hilarious jokes and memes we've presented below. Forward these comic images, messages, funny quotes and SMS that you must send to your BFFs on Friendship Day 2022. Scroll down to know more! DIY Friendship Day 2022 Bracelets for Best Friend: Easy Tutorial Videos for Making Friendship Bands at Home.

Funny Quotes for Friendship Day 2022

1. We are best friends. Always remember that if you fall, I will pick you up… after I finish laughing.

2. Friends are people who know you really well and like you anyway.

3. Friends give you a shoulder to cry on. But best friends are ready with a shovel to hurt the person that made you cry.

4. Friends buy you food. Best friends eat your food.

Hilarious Memes and Jokes

Don't Laugh That Loud!

Confusing, Huh?

RELATABLE

True!

Cute GIFs to Send to Your BFFs

*Crying*

Time to Celebrate!

Are you still ROFL? These comic messages and funny memes will surely add a tint of humour and drama to your Friendship Day celebration. What else did you want? Just fun and fun! So, without any further ado, send these rib-tickling memes, quotes and GIFs to your pals and make them go, LOL! A very Happy and Fun-filled Friendship Day.

