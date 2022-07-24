Friendship Day also known as International Friendship Day is observed worldwide to celebrate the beautiful bond of friendship. Though it started as a marketing campaign by a greeting card company but has gained widespread popularity due to social media. Friendship Day 2022 Wishes & HD Images: Beautiful Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Telegram Quotes & SMS To Share With Your Best Friends.

The dates of celebrating Friendships Day differ in different countries. Some celebrate the day on July 30, whereas other countries celebrate it on the first Sunday of August which would b falling on August 7 this year. On this day friends tie a friendship band on each other’s hands to celebrate the day. As you celebrate Friendships Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a few tutorials to make DIY friendship bands at your home.

Rainbow Loom Friendship Band

This beautiful rainbow-coloured friendship band can be made easily at home with your own hands. It’s time you bring out the creativity in you as you try the fishtail rainbow loom bracelet which is a hit for every friendship day.

Easy Friendship Bands for Beginners

If you are trying your hands on making the friendship band for the first time, then this tutorial is going to be your lifesaver. It will help you play with your creativity by guiding you to make 7 different types of bands to impress your friends.

Paper Friendship Band

This is one of the easiest ways to make friendship bands at home. All you need for this one is paper, glue and coloured pens. Sit home with your friends and your kids and try this fun craft at home.

Flower Friendship Band

Flower friendship bands can be further used as stylish trendy bracelets by your friends. Try this easy tutorial and give the classy designer friendship band to your friend that you made yourself at home.

Friendship day is all about making your friends feel special and appreciated. It is time to cherish the bond you share with each of your friends. So let them know how special they are to you by making a beautiful band for them yourself this Friendships Day 2022.

Wishing everyone Happy Friendships day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2022 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).