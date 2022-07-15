Friendships are precious to everyone as friends are those companions who provide you with the love, comfort and care that you've been yearning for the longest time. Friendship Day is observed by people worldwide to celebrate their friendship with complete joy and enthusiasm. In India, this day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. Therefore, Friendship Day 2022 will be observed on August 7. Before celebrating this special day dedicated to BFFs, know everything about its date, history and significance below. List of Long Weekends in 2022 in India: Check Holiday Dates in New Year Calendar To Plan Your Vacation in Advance.

When is Friendship Day in India?

As mentioned, Friendship Day 2022 will be observed on August 7, Sunday. Countries like India, the US, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh mark Friends Day on the first Sunday of August. Though each day is dedicated to all the friends who live a life worth living, you must recognise the essence of friendship on this day. After all, your friends need some love that they've showered on you to date.

Friendship Day 2022 History and Significance

While Friendship Day is typical across several countries, the history of International Friendship Day is quite unique. Originated in the 1930s by Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark Cards, Friendship Day was started by the greeting cards industry to boost their sales. However, it met with consumers' resistance until the year 1958 brought the annual observance back. It was the year when the first International Friendship Day was proposed in Paraguay. Since then, the day has been celebrated with heartfelt emotions and fervour across the globe.

Friendship is a pleasant association with people termed 'friends'. They make life easier by being the most supportive and valuable resource of your life. Being through every thick and thin is the sign of growing through a true friendship. So, Friendship Day is observed with grandeur when all the pals get together and celebrate the day by exchanging memories and gifts. Indeed, they tie friendship bands to each other to mark their unbreakable bond with colours. Young people, including school and college students, take this day to buy flowers for their best friends and spend their time together. With the advent of the internet, sending invitations, happy greetings, friendship quotes, etc., are shared on this beautiful day.

Celebrate your bond in the most wonderful manner by clicking pictures, sharing memories and being at your friend's place to enjoy the day. Make it better by taking some time out for those companions who wait for your presence on this lovely day. Give them a long hug and wish them 'Happy Friendship Day'.

