It is indeed heartbreaking to see a luxury car crash. Such cars are beautifully made and a lot of money is involved but when it is a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder that was destroyed 20 mins out of the showroom? Ouch, the pain is real! West Yorkshire Police tweeted out a picture of the Lamborghini luxury sports car worth about £200,000 that was destroyed in about 20 mins from leaving the showroom. The damage to the car was done in a crash on the M1 in West Yorkshire when an "innocent" motorist hit the car from behind. While netizens are enraged on Twitter when the West Yorkshire Police called the motorist "innocent" but people cannot stop talking about the heartbreaking image.

It is being said that the had stopped in the outside lane because of a "mechanical failure" and while it was there a speeding motorist hit the car. It is being said that the driver suffered head injuries because of the collision. While they are not very serious, people on Twitter are not ready to forgive him. A police officer from West Yorkshire shared pictures of the crash and captioned it with, "M1 Ossett today - It’s only a car ! But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried". Check Tweet:

M1 Ossett today - It’s only a car ! But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried pic.twitter.com/S1f9YEQGcD — WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) June 24, 2020

According to BBC, the officers were called just after 13:00 BST to report the collision near junction 40 of the M1. The accident caused the motorway to shut and both the vehicles were removed which also caused huge delay in the traffic. The range of black Lamborghini Huracan Spyder reportedly starts at just under $265,000 for 2020 models.

