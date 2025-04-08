Winning Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini Urus might be a dream-come-true moment for a fan and one of them got to experience the same! Yes, you read that right. A fan has won a car which was once owned by Rohit Sharma after winning a Dream11 contest. For context, Rohit Sharma had featured in a Dream11 advertisement where he had 'tearfully' announced that the winner of a weekly contest during IPL 2025 on the fantasy sports app would win his car which has a special number 'MH 01 EB 0264' number plate, the last three digits being Rohit Sharma's as well as the world's highest individual score in ODI cricket. In this article, we shall take a look at Yuvraj Wagh, Dream11 winner who won Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini Urus. Fan Wins Rohit Sharma’s Lamborghini Urus With ‘0264’ Number Plate For Topping Dream11 Charts, Pics and Videos of Him Posing With MI Star’s Car Go Viral.

Dream11, via an Instagram story, announced Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini winner on April 7 and it was certainly was a happy moment for the fan. Meet Yuvraj Rohidas Wagh, who posed as being the Rohit Sharma Lamborghini winner. Yuvraj Wagh, Dream11 winner said in the video that he felt 'amazing' at winning the car and why wouldn't he? Well, Yuvraj Wagh not only became Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini winner but also bagged a prize money of Rs 3 crore. Yuvraj Wagh also posed with his people close to him in front of Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini, in the Dream11 video. He had participated in the Dream11 contest for the KKR vs RCB IPL2025 match where he scored 1098 points to win the contest. Jharkhand Tailor Hits Jackpot Of INR 3 Crore on Dream11 for GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Meet Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini Winner Yuvraj Wagh

Yuvraj Rohidas Wagh hails from a town called Sakri, which is located in the Dhule district of the Nashik division. Yuvraj Wagh, the Dream11 winner hails from a humble background and his family is into farming. Not much info is available from his Instagram account 'yuvraj_wagh_1007_' which has some of his personal pictures along with videos of him purchasing a Mahindra XUV 700 car and an iPhone. However, another account with the username 'muler46tuuuu' has several pictures and videos of Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini being driven across the streets as seen from several angles.

Dream11 Shares Video of Winner Yuvraj Wagh With Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini

Yuvraj Wagh Dream11 Winner Posing in Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini

Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini Urus

Video of Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini

As per information from the Dream11 app, Yuvraj Wagh has been playing fantasy contests on Dream11 since 2018. Pictures and videos of Yuvraj Wagh Dream11 winner with Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini have gone viral on social media.

