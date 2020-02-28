Heropanti 2 Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over the Internet as Twitterati Troll It For Copying John Wick 

Heropanti 2 memes and jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tiger Shroff is soon becoming the face of action films. After successful films such as War, Baaghi 2 in the same genre, the actor is all set to do it again after Baaghi 3, this time with Heropanti 2. Yes, Heropanti is the film with which Tiger debuted in Bollywood. This time coming on board for the film's sequel is Ahmed Khan and from the first look posters that were released today, it looks like fans are already expecting it to be a hit. Although, the uncanny resemblance of these posters to Hollywood action drama such as John Wick have certainly got many users on Twitter to call it a 'gandi copy'. Heropanti 2: Is Tiger Shroff's Action Installment a Remake of Telugu Thriller Film Goodachari?

It has become a trend to turn everything into memes and Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 posters weren't spared from it either. Not long ago, the internet was busy trolling Shroff for his upcoming release, Baaghi 3's trailer and songs and now again, the internet's found some new meat to feast on. The posters being copied is one thing but there are also a few tweets suggesting that they are photoshopped. Twitterati are already making jokes about the same, check out some of them here. Tiger Shroff Shares His First Look From Heropanti 2, and His Fans Cannot Keep Calm! (Read Tweets).

Wanna Copy My Homework?

#Heropanti2 -Can I copy your homework? -Sure just change it a bit so it doesn’t look obvious #Heropanti2 But honestly why is he trying so hard to do a #antihinduBollywood #JohnWick?🙄🙄😑 pic.twitter.com/YOBs1k2JJZ — OM Rajpurohit (@omrajguru) February 28, 2020

We'll Just Leave It Here:

Do We Have A Choice?:

John Wick After Seeing Heropanti Poster:

John wick after watching Heropanti 2 poster : #Heropanti2 pic.twitter.com/tEKBy4I5cn — Akhileshahaha (@memetics___) February 28, 2020

Twitter After Watching Heropanti 2 Posters:

Keanu Reeves' Reaction to Tiger Shroff:

Keanu reeves after looking at #Heropanti2 Posters. pic.twitter.com/Gf9czhBEzN — Name cannot be blank (@LadkaSarcastic) February 28, 2020

Too Ambitious Eh?

Well, Twitterati surely had a field day coming up with these memes and jokes. If this is the case with the posters, we can't imagine what's going to happen when the trailer is here. Heropanti 2 is all set to release on July 16, 2021.