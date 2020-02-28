Tiger Shroff Shares His First Look From Heropanti 2, and His Fans Cannot Keep Calm! (Read Tweets)

Tiger Shroff In Heropanti 2 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood’s fit and fab hero, Tiger Shroff, made his debut in 2014 with the film, Heropanti. The film directed by Sabbir Khan was a remake of the Telugu movie Parugu, which went on to become a hit at the box office. And six years later, there’s another announcement, Heropanti 2! Since quite some time there were rumours on the second installment and today, all the speculations come to an end. Tiger Shroff shared his first look from Heropanti 2, and that too not one but two different posters, and since then his fans just cannot keep calm. Heropanti 2 Posters: Tiger Shroff-Ahmed Khan Promise More Action Post Their Baaghi 3 Outing! (View Pics).

The production banner Nadiadwala Grandson announced on February 28 that they are turning Heropanti into a franchise. Heropanti 2 will be helmed by choreographer-director, Ahmed Khan. This is not the first time that Tiger Shroff would be working with Khan on a project. The actor – director duo have earlier worked together in Baaghi 2 and they also teamed up for Baaghi 3, which is releasing on March 6. This is the third time that Shroff and Khan would be working with each other, and we bet, it is going to be high-octane action drama.

Heropanti 2 Posters

Talking about Tiger Shroff’s look in Heropanti 2, in one of the posters he can be seen in a black formal attire with a gun in his right hand and it has the caption that reads, ‘The World Wants Him Dead’. In the other poster, it is a close-up and clear pic of Shroff in which he seems to be standing in the middle of a busy road. In the backdrop, you can see blurry images of vehicles passing by and skyscrapers. Some of them have noticed that these posters are giving major John Wick and Hitman posters vibes. But yet, fans are impressed with Shroff’s look. Now, let’s take a look at what fans have to say about Heropanti 2 posters. Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff's Action Drama Draws Heavy Inspiration from John Wick and Hitman Posters (View Pics).

Tiger Shroff Fans Are All Smiles

And They Call It LIT

Fans Are Calling It A Blockbuster Already

Cannot Stop Praising Shroff's Avatar

Future Megastar

Perfect Choice For Action Thriller

i so so freaking wanted him to do such kinda action thrillers and it is here finally 💥💥😍😍😍But i think the character is definetely not bablu — Rockstar_Tiger (@HarshTigerian) February 28, 2020

And Some Suggestions

Heropanti 2 Team, Are You Hearing?

Indeed..!

There are reports stating that Heropanti 2 could be a remake of the Telugu film, Goodachari. But there has been no official announcement been made yet. Regarding the film’s release date, fans of Tiger Shroff will have to wait for a while to watch Heropanti 2 on the big screens. This movie is slated to release on July 16, 2021.