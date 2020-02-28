Heropanti 2: Is Tiger Shroff's Action Installment a Remake of Telugu Thriller Film Goodachari?

Heropanti 2, Goodachari posters (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tiger Shroff and Ahmed Khan recently announced Heropanti 2 and fans are losing their plot! Just ahead of their collaboration, Baaghi 3's release, the duo has already released two brand new posters of the sequel. In this, we see Tiger in an all-suited up avatar surrounded by rifles and guns. The tagline says, 'the world wants him dead.' However, the latest reports now say that it might be the remake of Telugu thriller film Goodachari.

Goodachari, directed by Shashi Kiran Tikka, starred Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Madhu Shalini, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Vennela Kishore in the crucial roles. The film revolves around a young NSA agent who is dragged into a murder case of his bosses. He also sets on a mission to unearth some mystery related to his later father who was also an NSA agent.

On the other hand, the fans are also speculating it to be the remake of Hollywood films John Wick or Hitman. No details regarding the plot have been given by the makers yet but the posters promise us a high-on-energy content. The first installment starred Kriti Sanon in the lead which also marked Bollywood debut for her and Tiger. Their chemistry was much appreciated by the fans. But the makers have not yet decided the leading lady. What are your thoughts on the movie? Do let us know in the comments section below.