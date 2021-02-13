New Delhi, February 13: We just cannot keep our calm! The globally revered hottest topic of discussion and our all time favorite meme have come together to tickle your bone. A video of an expert panel on an Indian business news channel, dutifully discussing the cryptocurrencies and trying to decode the essence behind the presence of a 'dog' on the Dogecoin have induced a laughter storm on the internet. An 'IT-Background' ground expert on the panel is totally convinced that Bitcoin is just another Ponzi Scheme and he 'would certainly not invest in it.' Dogecoin Funny Memes and Jokes Soar After Reddit Frenzy Pumps Up Meme-Based Crytocurrency by Over 800%, Hilarious Reactions Flood Twitter.

While the panelists try to analyse how safe an investment Bitcoin is, a senior market expert wants to understand about the Dog 'E' Coin. This follows laughter-filled and 'thought-provoking' discussion on the likely origins and pronunciation of the Dogecoin. But most importantly a highly insightful observation, 'There is a Picture of Dog on It!' Elon Musk Is Flooding Twitter with Dogecoin Tweets Starting with Rafiki Lifting Simba Meme Edited with Doge! Fans Go Crazy With Funny Memes and Jokes As the Meme-Based Cryptocurrency Jumps By 60%.

Watch the Video Here:

Indian Financial Experts who don't even have the basic knowledge of Cryptocurrency are suggesting the ban of Cryptocurrency in India. Calling Dogecoin as a Dog. And Bitcoin as a Ponzi scheme. People around the world shall support Cryptocurrency Adoption in India. @dogecoin #DOGE pic.twitter.com/ujOsV9hfF6 — The Coin Republic (@TCR_news_) February 13, 2021

Twitteratis are going crazy about the video. The cannot keep the calm and have the most hilarious reaction to this 'Expert Discussion' on cryptocurrencies. Here is what they feel :

Hello Elon Musk !

Meanwhile eloni baba : ohhh vai maro mujhe maro — रोहित साव 🇮🇳 (@Rohitashworld) February 13, 2021

Illogical Discussion?

It's very illogical that people who don't know shit about something, always talks shit. I mean what's even a need? If you don't even have a basic knowledge about it and can't even pronounce. First learn then maybe say something if you're sure. @elonmusk @TCR_news_ @ZeeBusiness — Aashay Thakre (@aashay_thakre) February 13, 2021

Some are Really Worried About Future.

With these people in charge, future of India is in great hands😂😂😂 — Rahul Narayan (@Rahul66425216) February 13, 2021

National Security? Huh!

India should have it's own crypto currency, under government control, else it is very dangerous for the nation security, as it is a easy way for terror funding. — Aman Kumar (@_Aman_Kr) February 13, 2021

Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one of the most sought-after investment around the globe. With business stalwarts including Elon Musk, Tim Cook and Jack Dorsey aggressively promoting Bitcoin and other digital assets, many people have looking forward to it as a highly rewarding investment avenue. However, the Indian government does not seem to be convinced with it and intends to ban all 'private' cryptocurrencies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2021 09:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).