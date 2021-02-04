Looks like Elon Musk couldn't stay off Twitter for long and is flooding the micro-blogging site with tweets about the dogecoin. Reports have it that the value of Dogecoin jumped by 60 percent after he has been continuously tweeting about the meme-based cryptocurrency. Elon Musk also shared a parody of the popular Rafiki throwing Simba meme from the lion king. In the place of Simba's face pic of the doge was photoshopped giving away its popular expression whereas Rafiki's face was photoshopped with that of Elon Musk. Obviously, netizens went gaga and began sharing hilarious reactions in the form of memes and jokes. Recently, the price of Doge soared, and about over 12 million USD worth of Doge has been traded. As the price of Doge surged, so did the Dogecoin funny memes and jokes.

But Elon Musk hasn't stopped with a series of tweets in the past hour. He started off with "Doge" and then went on with the "Rafiki lifting Simba" meme edited wit the Doge symbol. And then now he tweets out: "Dogecoin is the people's crypto". He next tweeted: "No highs, no lows, only Doge". After that "Low-key Loki" and then "Next time, we try pull *up* method". One after the other

Dogecoin is the people’s crypto — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021

Check Out Hilarious Reactions:

people who bought dogecoin pic.twitter.com/DZUrdc4oS3 — Drelton’s Son 🧛🏿‍♂️ (@DreltonS) February 4, 2021

Dogecoin, which started as a joke in 2013 is now the 10th most valuable cryptocurrency by market value, and it was only behind Bitcoin. Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave the nudge to Doge, after he tweeted a Vogue cover magazine which featured a "Dogue." Similarly, he tweeted the world 'Signal' and users flocked to the messaging app. His change in Twitter bio helped Bitcoin’s price leap higher by almost 20 percent in minutes. However, now Bitcoin is no longer seen in his bio.

