Are you considering a job change? If yes, then there's an offer by the UK Royal family that you may want to consider. The UK Royal Family is looking for a housekeeper and needless to say it is a hefty paying job. One lucky person will be selected for this Level 2 Apprenticeship job. If you do not mind cleaning and keeping the Windsor Castle clean, we give you more details of the same and what all your job entails and how much is the pay.

The job listing has been posted on the official website of The Royal Household. The selected candidate for this Level 2 Apprenticeship will be paid a starting salary of approximately Rs 18. 5 lakh! Along with this royal salary, the candidate will stay at the Windsor Castle, and along with the accommodation, your food and travel will also be taken care of! Other benefits include 33 holidays annually, a pension contribution and other recreational facilities.

It is a permanent position and they need an experienced person to assist in the Royal residences. As per the listing, the candidate will "support the management of all housekeeping operations and pro-actively deputise for the Senior Housekeeper." The job location will be Kensington Palace or Windsor Castle but also have to work across other royal residencies with the royal family. One of the major requirement is to maintain confidentiality. So no royal gossip leaks, no surprise there. Considering to apply, we tell you how.

How to Apply?

You will have to head to the official website to know more about the position. Click here to fill the application form. The last date of the vacancy closing is November 7.

One needs to have a qualification in English and Maths. You also need to be ready to manage and take new challenges. Your role would be to keep the Royal Palace clean, care for the interiors. Ensure they are kept at their best.

