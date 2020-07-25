“I have a joke on lockdown, but it is unlocked already.” “I have a joke on coronavirus, but please do not spread it.” “I have a joke on Earth, but it is too flat.” Okay, I got to admit, this new trend is genuinely addictive. These are some of the very few examples of the hilarious internet trend that is catching up and how. Social media, as you may know, is a hot breeding spot for anything and everything. And the latest fad is ‘I Have A Joke On’ trend. This is shared as thread or meme template, and oh, boy, it is lit AF. The humour, the sarcasm, the wit and sassiness will leave you ROFLing!
This trend began with Twitterverse buzzing with light-hearted jokes on various professions. Among the first tweets came from a user with handle @thewittydoctor who writes, “I have a joke on doctor, but aap pehle fees jama karao.” Then there was a Twitterati who poked fun writing, “I have a software developer joke but requirements are still changing”. Soon, we saw the likes of Monica Lewinsky to Vijay Shekhar Sharma to Vir Das join the bandwagon and tweet on ‘I have a joke on’!
Let Us Check Out Funny ‘I Have a Joke On’ Memes and Laugh Our Hearts Out
1. Get Ready To Get Some Dose of Laughter
Someone posts #IHaveAJokeOn .
Everyone in the thread: pic.twitter.com/DbtpHiegl5
— Vaibhav (@Vaibhav62403066) July 25, 2020
2. Jab Khud Ki Puri Life Joke Ho
Everyone posting on #ihaveajoke
*Meanwhile ME whose LIFE IS A JOKE already* #IHaveAJokeOn #ihavejoke pic.twitter.com/nfDxgNrcmW
— 🥀Deep_feelings🇮🇳 (@birendr676) July 25, 2020
3. Kuch Bhhi..Kuch Bhi..
People are trending #ihaveajoke
Meanwhile my thoughts : pic.twitter.com/HtXDnQrHIQ
— Vaishnavi. (@epsilon_naught_) July 24, 2020
4. Stand-Up Comedians Be Like
#ihaveajoke is trending.
Stand-up comedians be like- pic.twitter.com/EXlPzRGgNf
— Tanyeahhh 🌼 (@tinytini_x) July 24, 2020
5. Flat Earth Theorist Ke Liye
I have a joke on Earth, but it's too flat #IHaveAJokeOn #flatearthsociety pic.twitter.com/CNwWFL26Ur
— Aparna (@AparnaPallod28) July 25, 2020
6. For The Final Year Students
For final year students 😅 pic.twitter.com/t97mIz2Q9U
— Rahul Rawat (@RahulrAwat7454) July 25, 2020
7. Same to Same
#ihaveajoke is trending.
Meanwhile people who don't have a joke pic.twitter.com/pF8VdTrCzd
— हंसी-fication (@hasification) July 25, 2020
8. 🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐
Someone: #ihaveajoke on...
Me: pic.twitter.com/jv1AMeWy9Y
— Neeshantt🎭 (@thenishantrana) July 25, 2020
9. Kuch Aur Baat Karein
#ihaveajoke on my future but......... pic.twitter.com/orPh2SdbQL
— Rare_Legend ☄️ (@memer_hu__bc) July 25, 2020
10. Bolo Toh Zara
me be like: pic.twitter.com/qgarzhfOxX
— Rachit Maheshwari (@RachitNawal) July 24, 2020
11. Yep, Very Important
When there are many more serious issue around us to talk about
But people are trending #ihaveajoke on twitter 😂😂
Me: pic.twitter.com/5GUviT9GQe
— Razatistic (@razatistic) July 24, 2020
12. That's My Face
#ihaveajoke trending on Twitter.
Meanwhile me who don't have a joke be like : pic.twitter.com/vjggoShUWc
— Shreya Jain (@cherry_cupid_) July 24, 2020
13. Memers Be Like
#ihaveajoke is on trending.
Memers Ryt now : pic.twitter.com/lw4Paz5Yet
— PULKIT (@zeusspartan3) July 24, 2020
14. Too Many Trends To Follow
Me to trending section when I see these illogical trends :- pic.twitter.com/qC08V1087D
— Aman Tripathi (@tripathi468) July 24, 2020
15. Le Inner Me
After seeing people tweeting about #ihaveajoke
Le* inner me : pic.twitter.com/E5V1Z8uobt
— Er. Parth Trivedi (@PVT007007) July 24, 2020
16. Appreciation Tweet
Me on everyone's #ihaveajoke tweet pic.twitter.com/btKk37LEqY
— ARPIT 🇮🇳 (@arpitpatkar2) July 24, 2020
17. HAHHAHHAHHHA
People posting on #ihaveajoke trend,And waiting for reaction be like pic.twitter.com/zRe4O1TGHB
— Nishant Srivastava (@zindgi_tabah) July 24, 2020
18. Nahi Hai Re Baba
#ihaveajoke trending everywhere
Meanwhile who don't have any jokes : pic.twitter.com/bbuupJVQHX
— Abhishek Tiwari (@Abhi__shek___) July 24, 2020
Social media is not all that bad if you know how to keep the environment toxic-free. Of course, the trend saw many take nasty digs at each other, but they are completely unnecessary to be mentioned. Enjoy the jokes and make sure to take good care of yourself amid this pandemic. It is important to remain strong, both physically and mentally. So, trust in the phrase ‘laughter is the best medicine’.
