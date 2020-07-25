“I have a joke on lockdown, but it is unlocked already.” “I have a joke on coronavirus, but please do not spread it.” “I have a joke on Earth, but it is too flat.” Okay, I got to admit, this new trend is genuinely addictive. These are some of the very few examples of the hilarious internet trend that is catching up and how. Social media, as you may know, is a hot breeding spot for anything and everything. And the latest fad is ‘I Have A Joke On’ trend. This is shared as thread or meme template, and oh, boy, it is lit AF. The humour, the sarcasm, the wit and sassiness will leave you ROFLing!

This trend began with Twitterverse buzzing with light-hearted jokes on various professions. Among the first tweets came from a user with handle @thewittydoctor who writes, “I have a joke on doctor, but aap pehle fees jama karao.” Then there was a Twitterati who poked fun writing, “I have a software developer joke but requirements are still changing”. Soon, we saw the likes of Monica Lewinsky to Vijay Shekhar Sharma to Vir Das join the bandwagon and tweet on ‘I have a joke on’!

Let Us Check Out Funny ‘I Have a Joke On’ Memes and Laugh Our Hearts Out

1. Get Ready To Get Some Dose of Laughter

2. Jab Khud Ki Puri Life Joke Ho

3. Kuch Bhhi..Kuch Bhi..

4. Stand-Up Comedians Be Like

5. Flat Earth Theorist Ke Liye

6. For The Final Year Students

7. Same to Same

8. 🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐

9. Kuch Aur Baat Karein

10. Bolo Toh Zara

11. Yep, Very Important

When there are many more serious issue around us to talk about But people are trending #ihaveajoke on twitter 😂😂 Me: pic.twitter.com/5GUviT9GQe — Razatistic (@razatistic) July 24, 2020

12. That's My Face

#ihaveajoke trending on Twitter. Meanwhile me who don't have a joke be like : pic.twitter.com/vjggoShUWc — Shreya Jain (@cherry_cupid_) July 24, 2020

13. Memers Be Like

14. Too Many Trends To Follow

#ihaveajoke Me to trending section when I see these illogical trends :- pic.twitter.com/qC08V1087D — Aman Tripathi (@tripathi468) July 24, 2020

15. Le Inner Me

After seeing people tweeting about #ihaveajoke Le* inner me : pic.twitter.com/E5V1Z8uobt — Er. Parth Trivedi (@PVT007007) July 24, 2020

16. Appreciation Tweet

17. HAHHAHHAHHHA

People posting on #ihaveajoke trend,And waiting for reaction be like pic.twitter.com/zRe4O1TGHB — Nishant Srivastava (@zindgi_tabah) July 24, 2020

18. Nahi Hai Re Baba

#ihaveajoke trending everywhere Meanwhile who don't have any jokes : pic.twitter.com/bbuupJVQHX — Abhishek Tiwari (@Abhi__shek___) July 24, 2020

Social media is not all that bad if you know how to keep the environment toxic-free. Of course, the trend saw many take nasty digs at each other, but they are completely unnecessary to be mentioned. Enjoy the jokes and make sure to take good care of yourself amid this pandemic. It is important to remain strong, both physically and mentally. So, trust in the phrase ‘laughter is the best medicine’.

