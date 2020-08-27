Jacob Pina, a 21-year-old a student from Westport, Massachusetts is going viral on social media platforms for something unique, well his thumb! His surprisingly long thumb has left netizens amazed and wondering if it is real or not. Jacob who is a student in the United States has posted dozens of videos showing off his right thumb, which measures 13.97 centimetres in length. Yes, you read it right! He has over 1.1 million followers on TikTok where he posts videos of his long-fingered life. Jacob says his thumb is normally about two inches, but he can stretch it up to five-and-a-half inches when he wants! US Student Jacob Pina’s Unusual Five-Inch Thumb Stuns the Internet, Check Out Viral TikTok Videos of the Rest of His Hand.

He told Daily Mail, "There is no reason, it’s so big just an anomaly,” he said. “When people see my thumb, they freak out and measure it next to their own thumb, I feel great about it. It’s always great to be different and embrace your own essence." The Westport resident, however, told BuzzFeed, "I just dislocate my thumb, by forcing it out of its socket, to make it appear longer. My doctor says it's abnormal but can't officially link it to any known medical conditions." Odisha Woman Born With 20 Toes and 12 Fingers is Branded a Witch (View Pics)

Never Lost Thumb War!

View this post on Instagram Never lost 😎👍🏼 A post shared by jacob pina (@jacobwpina) on Jul 12, 2020 at 1:10pm PDT

Jacob Pina Showing Off His Thumb:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jacob pina (@jacobwpina) on Jan 18, 2020 at 2:18pm PST

Not a Fake Thumb!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jacob pina (@jacobwpina) on May 24, 2020 at 4:35pm PDT

Only as a teenager, he know that his thumb was extraordinary and longer that thumbs of people his age. With that giant thumb, the rest of his fingers look a little tiny. Pina's thumb is often compared to the height of a can of coke or an A5 piece of paper. Earlier when his thumb became a talk on social media, he said that he felt great being different but did not know why it did not look like that of others. He was surprised after posting his first video on his long thumb on TikTok where it got a lot of attention. People had mixed reactions, with some appearing curious while others were disgusted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).