Lucknow, November 17: A 38-year-old man has been charged for biting off his wife's thumb following a heated argument on Wednesday, November 15. The shocking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit.

With her severed thumb, Sarauri village resident Rekha Devi (33) went to the Jahanabad police station to file a complaint against her husband. She said that Tilak Chandra, her husband, had verbally and physically attacked her at about 11 pm on Tuesday, November 14, in addition to beating her regularly and without cause. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Bites Neighbour's Private Parts After Goats Damage His Belongings in Shahjahanpur, Victim Gets Four Stitches.

According to Rekha Devi, the accused chewed off the thumb on her right hand as she protested. Rekha claimed that when Veer Chandra, her husband's younger brother, heard her cries, he hurried to help, but Tilak bit off his thumb as well.

The accused was charged under IPC sections 504 (intentional insult), 325 (voluntarily causing severe damage), and 323 (voluntarily causing harm), according to the police.

Previously, in a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old bit his wife's nose after she refused to return from her parent's house in the Lakhimpur Kheri region of Uttar Pradesh. Accusesd farmer Sanjay Kumar travelled to the Hyderabad region of Kheri's Dhakiya village in order to bring his 26-year-old wife Vandana back home to Ratasiya village, which is within the jurisdiction of the Fardhan police station. UP Man Bites Neighbour’s Genitals After Goats Damage Property in Shahjahanpur; 'Injury to Private Parts May Compromise My Ability To Lead Normal Married Life’, Says Victim.

But after she refused to return, he got angry and assaulted her, chewing off her nose in the process. Later, after bringing the flesh of the victim's nose to the police station, the accused spouse turned himself in and explained what had happened to the police.

