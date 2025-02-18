February 18, 2025, Special Days: February 18, 2025, is observed as various special days across the world. Yashoda Jayanti 2025, celebrating the birth of Mata Yashoda, Lord Krishna’s foster mother, falls on Tuesday. The date also marks Pluto Day, celebrating the discovery of Pluto in 1930. In the U.S., National Battery Day highlights the importance of batteries in daily life. Flirting Day, observed on 18th February, is the fourth day of Anti-Valentine's Week, encouraging playful and lighthearted romantic interactions. Additionally, some cultures and regions may celebrate local festivals or observances, making the day significant in different ways. There are major February 18 famous birthdays. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 18, 2025 (Tuesday)

Anti-Valentine Week Day 4 - Flirting Day Yashoda Jayanti Gambia Independence Day National Battery Day National Crab Stuffed Flounder Day National Drink Wine Day Pluto Day Thumb Appreciation Day

Famous February 18 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Ramakrishna Paramahansa (1836-1886) J-Hope Manu Bhaker John Travolta Dre Park Shin-hye Matt Dillon Sajid Nadiadwala Giaa Manek Vrushika Mehta

