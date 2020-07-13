Innumerable numbers of models are competing for having the biggest boob size in the world are continuing to have breast implants of rather unimaginable sizes. Therefore it has now become common to assume that models with bigger breasts have undergone major enhancements. The same thing happened with Ada Ebere, who is more popularly known as Ada La Pinky on social media. She recently spoke about the accusations Of having fake big boobs. People couldn't believe that her breasts to which she replied that “They Are 100% Natural…”. She made sure to keep her stand and explained how most people think that her breasts are not real and she must have undergone breast enhancement surgeries but the truth is that her breasts are natural. In an interview with PUNCH, she said: “People believe that my boobs are too big to be real but they are 100 percent natural. I have never done any surgery to make my boobs bigger. I used to be skinny a few years back until I began to gain weight. As I grew bigger, my also boobs grew. If one gains weight, every part of one’s body would become bigger.”

How easy it became for people to believe that she has undergone surgeries to increase her breast size implants. In the interview, she also spoke about her career and said: “I started my career as a dancer and video vixen with the help of Clarence Peters. However, when I started gaining weight, I could no longer continue being a vixen. I felt I didn’t fit in anymore because of my size, so I decided to switch to comedy. My life has always been about entertaining people. I realised I had to do something better, hence I switched to comedy.” Check out some of the unbelievably hot pictures of Ada Ebere:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ada_la_pinky (@ada_la_pinky) on Jul 8, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

So Pretty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ada_la_pinky (@ada_la_pinky) on Jul 9, 2020 at 5:42am PDT

Woah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ada_la_pinky (@ada_la_pinky) on Jul 7, 2020 at 11:47am PDT

Perfect!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ada_la_pinky (@ada_la_pinky) on Jun 20, 2020 at 10:54am PDT

In Specs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ada_la_pinky (@ada_la_pinky) on Jun 11, 2020 at 10:42am PDT

While we talk about breast enhancements, recently, a curvy model from Frankfurt revealed her journey that started off as a skinny girl to when she opted to get boob jobs and butt implants for a Kim Kardashian style figure. However, she also says now that she has bigger boobs and butt she is not able to find a boyfriend. Her boobs are "too big" and good men get intimidated, she says.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).