International Mountain Day 2020 is on December 11. Established by the UN General Assembly in 2003, the day is marked to encourage sustainable development in the mountains. The day is observed with a differed theme every year relevant to sustainable mountain development. For 2020, mountain biodiversity is the theme to celebrate the rich biodiversity, as well as address the threats they face. The mountains are under threat due to climate change.

What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone? Like Dislike

Recently, scientists found microplastics in snow and stream water near the peak of Mount Everest. This stresses the importance of how no place on Earth is free from the microscopic pollutants. International Mountain Day 2020 highlights these significant issues. However, there are some interesting facts about mountains too that you should know. Did you know the tallest mountain in the solar system is in Mars? To mark the International Mountain Day 2020, in this article, we bring you some lesser-known things about the mountains.

Mount Everest is the world’s tallest mountain and latest measurements released by the Department of Survey, Nepal and Chinese authorities state that Mt Everest stands tall at 8,848.86 metres.

All mountain ecosystems have one major characteristic in common, rapid changes in altitude, climate, soil, and vegetation over a very short distance.

There are three types of mountains—mountains of accumulation or Volcanic Mountains, formed by the eruption of volcanoes; folded mountains, developed by the layers of Earth’s crust and mountain erosion, formed by the erosion of rocks.

K-2 is the world’s second-highest mountain in the world, located on the China-Pakistan border. Did you know, K-2 is also called as the Savage Mountain? The American explorer George Bell climbed the mountain in 1953 and said, “It’s a savage mountain that tries to kill you,” which is why the mountain is also known as the Savage Mountain.

New Zealand features the world’s longest mountain name, and it consists of 85 characters, Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateapokaiwhenuakitanatahu. When Maori name translated in English, the word means, “The summit where Tamatea, the man with the big knees, the slider, climber of mountains, the land-swallower who travelled about, played his kōauau (flute) to his loved one.”

The tallest mountain in the solar system is in Mars and was first discovered in 1971. Approximately 15.5 miles tall, it was named as Olympus Mons.

Mountains exist under the sea as well. There are many, and the most famous undersea mountain is the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. The highest ocean mountain is Mount Vema in the South Atlantic Ocean. The undersea mountains are formed as a result of volcanic activity, under the sea.

These are some of the most amazing facts about mountains. These natural formations are larger than life and one of the Earth’s most amazing constructions. We need to preserve it and enjoy nature, the way it is meant to be.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).