Tea - it is loved by many, despised by some (read coffee snobs) and tolerated by others. But in various countries, especially India, tea is not just a drink but a way of life. This emotion is what people celebrate on International Tea Day - an annual observance that unites tea lovers worldwide. International Tea Day 2023 will be celebrated on May 21. And it would be impossible to celebrate Tea Day without indulging in some International Tea Day 2023 memes and jokes, Happy International Tea Day wishes and messages, International Tea Day 2023 greetings, Happy Tea Day images and wallpapers, Tea Day 2023 quotes and messages as well as Happy Tea Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

The United Nations first initiated the celebration of Tea Day on May 21 to help raise awareness about the long history and cultural significance of tea for various people worldwide. Considering the number of people who accepted “Chai Tea Latte” or “Tea Tea Latte” as an acceptable name for tea, many would joke that raising awareness was more important than ever. The resolution was adopted on December 21, 2019, and calls on the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to lead the observance of the Day.

As we celebrate International Tea Day 2023, here are some International Tea Day 2023 memes and jokes, Happy International Tea Day wishes and messages, International Tea Day 2023 greetings, Happy Tea Day images and wallpapers, Tea Day 2023 quotes and messages, as well as Happy Tea Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook status pictures that you can share online with your family and friends.

Perfect Memes For International Tea Day

Kaun Piyega Chai?

HAHAHHAHA Too Good

How to propose a Chai Lover😂 pic.twitter.com/KYHA2RbhKS — RJ Umar Tweets (@rjumarishaq) May 17, 2023

ROFL

Reminded me of you @techbubble as a fellow chai lover 😃😃 pic.twitter.com/spvygYNY7F — 0xlaughingbudhha.eth (@0x_Buddha) May 19, 2023

Mil Gaya Jawab

HAHAHHHHHAH

'Tea-rrific' Tea Puns That Can Be Used as Instagram Captions

1. It's Time To Get This Par-TEA Started! Right?

2. Do You Think It Is Okay to STEEP Together on the First Date?

3. The Only Dinosaur Who Loved Drinking Tea Was the TEA-REX

4. The Loving Husband Always Greeted His Wife Each Day With a "Hello Brew-TEA-Full!"

5. I Love To Drink Tea Each Day Because It Brings Out My Inner Tranquili-TEA.

The celebration of Tea Day mainly aims to encourage sustainable production and consumption of tea and also highlight the impact it can have on combating hunger and poverty in various countries. Tea has been known to play a significant role in rural development, poverty reduction and food security in developing countries, being one of the most important cash crops. We hope you take the opportunity of International Tea Day 2023 to contribute to the cause and raise awareness about these key issues, all over a cup of piping hot chai of course! Happy Tea Day!

