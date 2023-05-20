Every year, International Tea Day is observed on May 21 to raise awareness of the history and the deep cultural and economic significance of tea around the world. Tea is the world’s most consumed drink after water, and tea production and processing constitute a main source of livelihood for millions of families in developing countries. A resolution to establish the day was adopted by the United Nations on December 21, 2019. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) leads the observance of the day across the globe. The main aim of the day is to promote and foster collective actions to implement activities in favour of the sustainable production and consumption of tea. From Ginger Tea to Chamomile Tea, Try These Soothing Herbal Teas to Feel Relieved, Relaxed.

History of International Tea Day

It is believed that tea originated in northeast India, north Myanmar and southwest China, but the exact place is not known. There is evidence that tea was consumed in China 5,000 years ago. A resolution to establish the day was adopted by the United Nations on December 21, 2019. International Tea Day has been celebrated since 2005 in tea-producing countries like India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Uganda, and Tanzania. On this day, Tea workers’ organizations across the world gather to organise seminars and public events to raise awareness about the challenges faced by tea-producing countries. From Boosting Metabolism and Aiding Weight Loss, 5 Surprising Benefits of Iced Tea.

Significance of International Tea Day

International Tea Day 2023 is an important day that draws the global attention of governments and citizens to the impact of the global tea trade on workers and growers. Tea production and processing contribute to the reduction of extreme poverty and the empowerment of women. This day raises public awareness of the importance of tea for rural development and sustainable livelihoods and to improve the tea value chain to contribute to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2023 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).