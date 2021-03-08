Happy International Women’s Day 2021, everyone! March 8 is a significant day for women across the world. While it is certain that there should not be only one day to highlight women’s achievements so far, the day stands significant because it is observed in March, which is celebrated as Women’s History Month. The observation of Women’s Day in March has its roots in 1908 in New York City when thousands of women united and marched for better labour laws, conditions and the right to vote. As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2021 today, people have taken to Twitter to share wishes, HD images and empowering messages. Along with that, netizens also trend #GenerationEquality, #8thMarch and more to uphold women empowerment and equal rights for all.

Women’s Day is observed on March 8 to celebrate the spirit of women. Different themes are designated to the day to highlight the importance of females' equality and achievements so far. The theme for Women’s History Month is a continuation of 2020’s “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to be Silenced.” Again, the theme for International Women’s Day 2021 on March 8, is “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World.” The theme highlights the impact of girls and women across the globe as healthcare workers, caregivers, innovators and community organisers during the pandemic. 'When Is Men's Day?' Has Been the Most-Searched Query on International Women’s Day! Here Are All the Details You Need to Know.

To celebrate Women’s Day 2021, people have taken to Twitter to share wishes, messages and inspiring quotes along with various trending hashtags such as #InternationalWomensDay2021 #GenerationEquality, #March8th and more. Let us check out, how Tweeple is celebrating the day.

Check Tweets:

There is no limit to what we, as a Women, can Accomplish. Here's to all Women Everywhere "Happy International Women's Day".#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/2S42l7Yqqg — Shuchi Parashar✨ (@ShuchiParashar3) March 8, 2021

More Power to Women!

Happy Women's Day!

Happy Womens day to all the women's out there. SHINE. Not just today but everyday.#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/Hv2EIR3pBd — Kumardip (@Kumardip10) March 8, 2021

#GenerationEquality

Tweeple Celebrate Womanhood

Happy International Women's Day

Happy international women 's day for not just today but everyday!!#8March 👸👸 pic.twitter.com/DnuEOIFE3E — Akanksha choudhary (@LalitaC87095227) March 8, 2021

More IWD Wishes on Twitter

We wish all the wonderful women across the world, a very Happy International Women’s Day 2021! May you continue to rise and shine, and rule the world with your marvellous skills and achievements.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2021 09:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).