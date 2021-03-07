New Delhi, March 7: The day marked globally to celebrate womanhood, International Women's Day is around the corner. The 8th of March is reserved around the world to promote the development and upliftment of the female gender with the end aim to boost women empowerment. Search engine Google is known to celebrate different occasions with symbolic yet powerful Doodles. This time Google has come up with an extremely empowering Doodle to salute the Women Power. Ahead of the International Women's Day 2021, the search engine has introduced a 41-seconds video Doodle as an ode to the legendary women pioneers in across different fields, different nations and different eras.

The Doodle on the Google's landing page will take you on a "journey through a series of firsts in women’s history—highlighting female pioneers who have challenged the status quo and paved the way in education, civil rights, science, art, and so much more." Hailing the sheroes, the short animated clip shows hands that "have opened the doors for generations of women." It honours the women who despite facing uncountable social, physical, mental, emotional and financial troubles, created history by standing up for what is right and changed the society for good. International Women's Day 2021 Date, History & Significance: Why is the Day Celebrated? Everything You Want To Know About the Special Event Dedicated to Females.

Watch the Google Doodle Video Here:

Google through its Doodle pays homage to scores of female leaders, pioneers and visionaries who defied age-old social and cultural orthodoxies and gender stereotypes to make the world a better place for the women to live in. From suffragists, academics, gold medalists, to entrepreneurs and many more, it honours their unconditional and invaluable contribution towards women empowerment and development. Happy International Women’s Day 2021 Greetings & Wishes: Share Women Empowerment Quotes, Gender Equality Messages, HD Images, Telegram Pics, WhatsApp Stickers & Signal GIFs on March 8.

After years of tormenting struggle to overcome unfathomable injustices done to women, the discrimination against female gender has reduced a bit in certain societies. However, the journey to ensure equal status to the women as the men is far from over. International Women's Day is just one another way to keep the society reminding of the true worth of women and the strength of womanhood.

The International Women's Day was initially sponsored by the United Nations (UN) in the year 1975. Women's Day was celebrated for the first time in the second decade of the 20th century, first on March 19. Later the date was set on March 8 for the advancement of women's rights and it continue to be celebrated on this day every year.

