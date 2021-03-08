Did you know that one of the most searched queries on International Women's Day is "When Is Men's Day?" Yes. Seeing all the celebration and importance the women get on March 8, men tend to Google "When Is Men's Day?" more than anything. Well, that's okay and we have your back. Let's give you all the details you need about Men's Day on International Women's Day because this important question cannot wait, any further and needs instant addressal. So yes, thousands of people take to Google on March 8 every year to search "When is International Men’s Day?" And if you do not believe us, you can check out these statistics presented by Google. Without further ado, here are details about the date, history and significance of International Men's Day.

When is International Men's Day Celebrated?

International Men's Day aka Men's Day is celebrated every year on November 19 every year. November 19 is celebrated as International Men's Day in more than 60 countries. It started in the year 1998 in Trinidad and Tobago. Dr Jerome Tilak Singh took the initiative to label the contribution of men in the world by celebrating men on his father's birthday. It was Dr Jerome who initiated International Men's Day. India's first international Men's Day was celebrated in 2007. The Save Indian Family, an organization fighting for the rights of men, observed the day for the first time.

According to the website of international men's day, 3 times more men than women in the world commit suicide. One in 3 men are victims of domestic violence and men die 4 to 5 years before women. More than double the men are suffering from heart disease than women. So a dedicated to the men in the world to acknowledge the males in the society.

