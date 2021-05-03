South Korean group, IZ*ONE disbanded last week, after a final two-day online concert series in March. The group was made of nine Korean members and three Japanese members. It was predetermined that IZ*ONE would break up at the end of April this year, but the announcement made fans devastated. Somewhere, K-Pop followers were hoping that the group would extend their time together. But they didn’t! It is devastating for fans to know that their favourite K-Pop girl group won’t be ruling the music charts again. An era has ended, but the girls sure gave us beautiful music videos to remember them forever. Here are five songs by IZ*ONE that will forever rule our hearts. BLACKPINK Gets Nominated for Billboard Music Awards 2021 ‘Top Social Artist.’

IZ*ONE debuted in October 2018, with the album ‘ColorIz’ which reportedly sold more than 192,000 copies by year-end and was certified platinum for selling 250,000 copies. Japanese member, Nako Yabuki, Sakura Miyawaki, and Hitomi Honda, and other members, Kwon Eunbi, Jang Wonyoung, Kang Hyewon, Choi Yena, Kim Minju, Lee Chaeyeon, Kim Chaewon, Jo Yuri, and An Yujin, have ruled their fans globally with their massive hits.

IZ*ONE's Final Message!

Eyes on me! 하나가 되는 순간 모두가 주목해. 함께해온 시간동안 변함없는 아이즈원의 세상이자 빛이 되어주셔서 감사합니다. 지금까지 아이즈원이었습니다. 감사합니다.#IZONE #아이즈원 #アイズワン pic.twitter.com/yHFUlWc8Rb — official_IZONE (@official_izone) April 30, 2021

K-Pop Fans Devastated!

you ↓ ← ← ← ← ↓ ↓ ↑ ↓ ↓ ↑ miss → → → → → → a group ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ called IZONE pic.twitter.com/QMCkFMVJSa — jjae🥕☘️ (@wonwonfairy) May 2, 2021

Fans Remember IZ*ONE's Surprises!

remember when izone just suddenly dropped this collab song without any kind of announcement pic.twitter.com/wRBdVaCKRw — シア (@JINJ00Z) May 2, 2021

Fans Shower Love

In 2020, IZ*ONE's three albums sold 1.23 million copies, with Fiesta, Secret Story of the Swan, and Panorama. As we bid farewell to the K-Pop girl band, here were look at five songs by IZ*ONE that touched hearts, and created some massive records.

Watch Video: We Together

Watch Video: Fiesta

Watch Video: Secret Story of the Swan

Watch Video: Panorama

Watch Video: Parallel Universe

The future of the IZ*ONE members is unknown. However, it has been reported that Miyawaki will be joining Hybe Corporation—the label to K-Pop groups including BTS and Seventeen. The label is set to debut a new girl group this year. IZ*ONE will be missed!

