Legendary K-Pop idol and BIGBANG leader Kwon Jiyong, aka G-Dragon and YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk are embroiled in a serious copyright infringement and alleged plagiarism case. Investigations into the case led officials to conduct a raid at the company. According to Korean media outlet Sports Chosun, G-Dragon and YG boss Yang Hyun Suk are currently under police investigation. The Mapo Police Station reportedly received a complaint from an anonymous composer in November 2024. ‘Daragon Forever’: Fans Over the Moon As Sandara Park Shares Cute Photos With G-Dragon From 2025 Übermensch World Tour in Kuala Lumpur, K-Pop Stars Reignite Dating Rumours.

Police Raid YG Entertainment To Investigate G-Dragon and Yang Hyun Suk

According to the report, the producer accused YG Entertainment of copying his song "G-Dragon" and releasing it under the new name "My Age is 13." The track is part of GD's "Shine A Light" album which was released in 2010. After receiving the complaint, police decided to raise an investigation against the K-Pop icon and the agency.

G-Dragon’s Latest Instagram Post

KOMCA Office Also Raided

According to the portal, the police raided YG Entertainment's headquarters and officers in Seoul and the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) in Gangseo-gu twice in connection with the case. It was also revealed that YG CEO Yang Min Suk (Yang Hyun Suk's younger brother) and Choi Sung Jun, head of YG Plus, were also named in the complaint.

YG Entertainment Responds to Copyright Allegations Against G-Dragon and the Agency

After news reports of investigations into YG Entertainment and G-Dragon's alleged copyright infringement case surfaced online, the agency issued a statement clarifying the matter. According to Sports Chosun, the agency said, "In 2009, during the preparation process for G-Dragon's solo concert, the notation of two songs with the same title was confused and there was no unauthorised duplication of the source sound."

Original Composer Credited for the Track

Following reports of the raid, KOMCA addressed the matter and rubbished the allegations. According to a report in Koreaboo, the composer’s track “G-Dragon” was first published in 2001 as part of a hip-hop compilation album, and a different version of the song was re-released by the idol in 2010 under the title “My Age is 13.” However, a representative from KOMCA clarified that the re-released song also credited the original producer as the lyricist and composer. They also shared that GD never received any credits or royalties for the song. Is BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Dating TWICE’s Sana? King of K-Pop’s Agency Responds to Viral Romance Rumours.

The representative also rubbished previous reports of search operations conducted at their office. The plagiarism controversy has triggered an online debate, with fans questioning why an incident from over a decade ago is suddenly being brought up.

