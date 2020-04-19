Journalist Ashutosh's Cat Videobombs While He Works From Home, Shares Cute Video of 'Hazards of Working From Home' Amid Lockdown

Journalist Ashutosh's cat videobombs (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Being in quarantine for months now, some people would have been used to working from home. But for the pet owners, it can still be a challenge at times, because pet dogs and cats can get quite demanding for attention. More than a dog, it is the cats who have a more tendency to disrupt. Indian journalist and former politician of the Aam Aadmi Party, Ashutosh has shared videos of his cats disrupting his work from home. He has shared two videos on his Twitter in which his cat is seen making an appearance in the background. In the second video, even his dog is heard barking while he is speaking about the economy. #QuarantineCats Are Helping Owners to Stay Pawsitive While Working From Home During Coronavirus Pandemic.

Ashutosh Gupta who was formerly the spokesperson with AAP currently runs an online digital news platform Satyahindi.com. Owning two pets, a cat and dog named Billo and Chotu, he has posted a video of how Billo has been disrupting in his work from home schedule. Ashutosh posted two videos on his Twitter account, in which he is talking about the economic situation in the country. While he continues to seriously explain the situation on video, his cat is seen climbing on the table behind. In the second clip, which seems a continuation of the same, Billo sits on the table behind while Ashutosh continues to speak. A little before this 15-second video ends, we can also hear his dog barking. MSNBC Correspondent's Son Interrupts Live Reporting on Camera, Reminds Netizens of 'BBC Dad'; Check Out Funny Reactions to The Cute Video!

Watch Videos of Journalist Ashutosh's Cat Video Bombing his Work From Home:

Hazards of working from Home !!! Part 1. pic.twitter.com/PEATzeL7rZ — ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) April 19, 2020

Part 2

Hazards of working from Home !!! Part 2. pic.twitter.com/tvf42XaiSx — ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) April 19, 2020

He calls it the hazards of working from home and we are sure some pet owners would relate. For that matter, even kids can be troublesome sometimes while working from home, remember BBC dad? Professor Robert Kelly, who is more popularly known as BBC Dad after his two children invaded a live BBC TV interview in 2017.

This incident also reminds us of a recent picture of a weather reporter that went viral, which showed his pet dog sleeping comfortably on his little couch. The picture of KDFW Fox 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews reporting to the camera while his dog, Penny lying on a customised couch behind him melted hearts on the internet. There are many such instances when pets have interrupted in middle of work and the results are cute, no doubt.