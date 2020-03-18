QuarantineCats Are Helping Owners to Stay Pawsitive While Working From Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

Quarantine Cats (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The novel coronavirus spread has resulted in people to take work from home in order to maintain the required social distance and hence prevent themselves from catching the virus. COVID-19 outbreak has significantly mandated companies to encourage employees to work from home. While everything else might be a challenge, one uptick is happy furry friends. Pets are benefiting from having their humans available all day as pillows and cuddle providers. It seems like cats are helping owners to stay pawsitive while working from home during COVID-19 pandemic. #QuarantineCats are trending on Twitter with netizens sharing pictures of the felines, adorably helping them to work. WFH Funny Memes: These Relatable Jokes on Working From Home Will Keep You and Your Coworkers Motivated With Some Humour.

#QuarantineCats Trend on Twitter:

Working from home day 2. Claims Manager, Brad's cat is acting in a supervisory capacity, ensuring that Brad takes regular breaks to give her a chin scratch. #LoveYourPetBetter #QuarantineCats 😻 pic.twitter.com/tJqDZ2DRbd — Bought By Many (@boughtbymany) March 18, 2020

Take a Note, Hooman!

Showing the humans how to spend all day at home. They seem to be out of practice #COVID2019 #CatsOfTwitter #QuarantineCats pic.twitter.com/12ourD5Pi7 — ACatCalledAsh (@called_ash) March 18, 2020

What a Day!

I’m hoarding chocolate oranges, the cat is hoarding the bed #QuarantineCats pic.twitter.com/P0FcDi7boy — Patch Donahue (Serene Bastard) (@GoatFellBoy) March 18, 2020

How Adorable!

The first of many random #QuarantineCats. #Nimue spending her morning on the deck with me. pic.twitter.com/X9jMTlsqzy — Rob's Purell Enema (@spidlerc) March 18, 2020

Hey, Kitty!

Cats of Twitter!

i am an excellent office assistant for my human when she works from home. my main duties are being soft, lying on items when she is about to use them, and yelling when i do not get enough attention. #QuarantineCats #workingfromhome #WednesdayMotivation #CalicoCrew #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/RbW68obDvu — Fluffy Willow 🧡s Nessie (@fluffy_willow) March 18, 2020

So, how are you, self-quarantining? And how are your cats reacting to you working from home and not giving it much attention? During this global crisis, all that can make us feel tad better are our beloved pets. Meanwhile, 202,277 cases have been reported and 8,012 people globally, died due to coronavirus. Stay at home and follow the necessary precautions to prevent yourselves from catching the deadly virus.