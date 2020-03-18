#QuarantineCats Are Helping Owners to Stay Pawsitive While Working From Home During Coronavirus Pandemic
The novel coronavirus spread has resulted in people to take work from home in order to maintain the required social distance and hence prevent themselves from catching the virus. COVID-19 outbreak has significantly mandated companies to encourage employees to work from home. While everything else might be a challenge, one uptick is happy furry friends. Pets are benefiting from having their humans available all day as pillows and cuddle providers. It seems like cats are helping owners to stay pawsitive while working from home during COVID-19 pandemic. #QuarantineCats are trending on Twitter with netizens sharing pictures of the felines, adorably helping them to work. WFH Funny Memes: These Relatable Jokes on Working From Home Will Keep You and Your Coworkers Motivated With Some Humour. 

With COVID-19, people around the world are asked to practise social distancing and stay back at home, as much as possible. The situation is dire and with no accurate cure, staying at home is suggested as the one significant way to contain the spread. While for the rest of the world, WFH can be boring, cat owners surely have a fun time with their feline buddies helping them to stay pawsitive amid the pandemic. After all, if cute animals will not help us to get through this period, who else will? Hence, Twitter users have taken to posting shots of their kitties at home with the hashtag, #QuarantineCats. Social Distancing Dos and Don'ts: Thai Actor Sarawit Subun Shares Important Pictures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak. 

#QuarantineCats Trend on Twitter:

Take a Note, Hooman!

What a Day!

How Adorable!

Hey, Kitty!

Cats of Twitter!

So, how are you, self-quarantining? And how are your cats reacting to you working from home and not giving it much attention? During this global crisis, all that can make us feel tad better are our beloved pets. Meanwhile, 202,277 cases have been reported and 8,012 people globally, died due to coronavirus. Stay at home and follow the necessary precautions to prevent yourselves from catching the deadly virus.