JusticeForChutki Funny Memes Trend Because Chhota Bheem Ditches Chutki, Marries Indumati Instead! WTFFFF Did We Just Read

Pyar Dosti Hai but Kya Dost Pyar Hai? The answer is a big fat NO. You must be thinking what has gotten into us. Why do we sound so philosophical? Acting all profound? It is all because of Chhota Bheem, who is marrying Indumati and not Chutki. Stop rolling your eyes. The matter is of grave concern on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter. Netizens mostly angry Chhota Bheem fans are busy trending #JusticeForChutki after their favourite character chose Indumati over Chutki! The animated television series, which is a hit among kids, have caught the attention of Twitterati who is ‘using their voice’ to get Chutki justice (now roll your eyes). #JusticeForChutki funny memes have gone crazy viral, and they’re hilarious AF! #JusticeForChutki is Trending on Twitter as Chhota Bheem Lovers Are Disappointed Over His Marriage to Rajkumari Indumati and Not Chutki! Really?

Chhota Bheem, an animated TV series created by Rajiv Chilaka had first aired in 2008 on Pogo TV. Twelve years later, the show got re-telecast amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. And it is making quite some buzz. Chhota Bheem, a nine-year-old fun-loving and adventurous kid living in the fictional Kingdom of Dholakpur, has become the cynosure of netizens’ eyes. They are enraged as Chhota Bheem ignored his closest friend, seven-year-old Chutki, who has always been by his side. Twitterati is complaining about how Chhota Bheem went for Rajkumari Induamti, the princess of Dholakpur and daughter of Raja Indraverma. Ouch!

Just in case you are thinking of brushing the issue under the carpet, calling it too trivial, you should check out top Twitter trends. The hashtag #JusticeForChutki is gaining a lot of traction with fans comparing this love triangle being similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul, Kajol’s Anjali and Rani Mukerji’s Tina situation in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. They are also bashing up Chhota Bheem and calling Indumati of being ‘insecure’ of Chutki and using ‘flower’ in hair to seduce Chhota Bheem! OMG, STAAP. Stop scarring so many childhoods! But there are some of the hilarious reactions on #JusticeForChutki, and you must check them all out.

1. Chal Nikal, Pehli Fursat Mein Nikal!

2. We SUPPORT

3. Bada Matter Maloom Hota Hai

#JusticeForChutki Please guys sigh the petition for our CHUTKI 🙏😓 pic.twitter.com/9jeuRRvNNz — byehoe_baeno (@byehoe_baeno) June 3, 2020

4. Take That 2020

#JusticeForChutki is trending on twitter Le 2020 to god pic.twitter.com/AAF4hNhEAE — Pratik Ranjan (@Pratik_4597) June 3, 2020

5. Kitabein Bahut Si Padhi Hongi Tumne

6. I Am Shipping Them

#JusticeForChutki Chutki deserves a saccha ashiq like Nobita Now i ship #NoTki pic.twitter.com/8irqfzaRFv — Doru ki Deewani 🤩 (@ArpaCasm) June 3, 2020

7. Distracted Boyfriend Level = Chhota Bheema

8. Kar Lo Yeh Pehle

9. How Could You Do This!!

Why makers? why have u done this? Bheem and chutki are made for each other. Bheem can't marry Rajkumark Indumati, the way chutki cared and loved bheem. She deserves same in return. #JusticeForChutki pic.twitter.com/qokvJGnKSv — bilal. (@bilaldard1) June 3, 2020

10. HAHAHHAHHAHAH

#JusticeForChutki Is Trending On Twitter. Meanwhile Twitter CEO: pic.twitter.com/yoU3AHGhFM — r o h r (A) m r i t 🤝 (@amrithere_) June 3, 2020

11. My Eyes HURT

Once a cheater always a cheater...... Chutki we stand by you.... Bheem is a gold digger... Laddoo k paise wapas kr be sale😡😡😡#justiceforchutki pic.twitter.com/BaxEOE3OFy — स्वरaaj (@Swaraj36052238) June 3, 2020

12. Everyone Is With You Chutki

Not everything makes sense on the internet, well it does not have to. But after seeing #JusticeForChutki trend, we are quite sure keyboard warriors with free internet make world’s best debater. They can argue on anything and everything. Do not worry; we won’t ask you to choose between Chutki and Indumati as a better partner for Chhota Bheem, because they are kids and child marriage is illegal and a crime in India.