JusticeForChutki is Trending on Twitter as Chhota Bheem Lovers Are Disappointed Over His Marriage to Rajkumari Indumati and Not Chutki! Really?

We are at a pandemic, and cyclone Nisarga just created a panic among Mumbaikars as the wind speeds are expected to slow down in the coming hours. Amid the rising tension, #JusticeForChutki is running as one of the top trends on Twitter. You can pause for a while and take your time to digest the latest ‘viral’ hashtag. The reason netizens are trending the cartoon character Chutki from animated series Chhota Bheem is related to the central character Bheem and his apparent wedding with Rajkumari Indumati, who plays the role of the princess of Dholakpur. Twitterati is making funny memes and jokes displaying their disappointment to Chhota Bheem’s wedding to Indumati and not Chutki, as netizens believe they are ‘made for each other.’

Ever India went under lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus; many popular TV serials made a comeback. Especially the TV shows from the 90s like Shaktimaan and Ramayan on Doordarshan, followed by popular public demand. Chhota Bheem which is a popular animated kid show that originally airs on Pogo, is also running on Doordarshan, following nationwide coronavirus lockdown. With their adventure, the animated show has been quite famous among kids. Besides, it is also the lockdown effect that is giving citizens a little more time to spend on the television and enjoy their time.

Chhota Bheem is set in the fictional kingdom of Dholakpur, situated in rural India. The series shows Bheem and his friends Chutki, Raju, Jaggu, Rajkumari Indumati with frenemies Kalia, Dholu and Bholu and their exciting adventure. Now netizens are upset that Bheem is married to Rajkumari Indumati and not Chutki who is his best friend.

Spoilers alert, but Chhota Bheem is an animated series for kids, and he will never grow up on the show. Besides, child marriage is prohibited in India, so he is not marrying Indumati or Chutki or anyone. While you may continue in making memes and jokes, it is highly unlikely that Chhota Bheem’s wedding will take place on the show. Fans would continue enjoying their adventures in saving the village and eating lots and lots of laddoos (sweets).