People say humanity is very little available these days as people are after their own needs and desires. But somewhere there are still people who believe in helping others in need and acting on time. A video going viral on Twitter shows a heartwarming gesture by a woman helping a blind man catch a bus. Wearing a saree she can be seen running down the road, towards a state transport bus asking something to the bus conductor inside. Probably she called out to the conductor because he can be seen looking out of the window. The woman can be then seen holding the blind man by the hand and helping him to get into the bus. Mumbai: 99-Year-Old Woman Helps Migrant Workers By Preparing Food Packets Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Twitterati Laud Her Efforts; Watch Video.

The video was shared on Twitter by Vijayakumar IPS with the caption, "She made this world a better place to live.kindness is beautiful!" The video has now gone viral with people praising the woman's actions. Twitterati hailed her and hoped there are more people like her who will ensure kindness is a common virtue. While details about where the incident happened are not exactly known, a Twitterati commented on the clip, "The lady works in a Textile Showroom in Thiruvalla, Kerala."

Woman Helps Blind Man Board a Bus:

she made this world a better place to live.kindness is beautiful!😍 உலகம் அன்பான மனிதர்களால் அழகாகிறது#kindness #love pic.twitter.com/B2Nea2wKQ4 — Vijayakumar IPS (@vijaypnpa_ips) July 8, 2020

She did not know that she was captured. She was spontaneously affectionate 😍 — Ram Pasupathy (@RamPasupathy1) July 8, 2020

These kind of persons make the world beautiful. Let's protect them, care for them, support them and let's be like them. #spreadpositivevibes — 🔦 RSR 🔦 (@RSR9669) July 8, 2020

Kindness lives in everyone but forgetting the values and making all mistakes in case of money — venkata reddy (@reddys83) July 9, 2020

Kindness is rare. Kind people are rare. But rare is sometimes beautiful 😃😍 — Nidhi Sharma (@NidhiSh40015758) July 8, 2020

This video shows that,Still there are good and kind heart's in this world, super — Vinothkumar (@Vinothk67732838) July 8, 2020

So sweet ❤️. Hands off . Applause pic.twitter.com/RlaX65xJ0A — Vishal (@Vishal66030468) July 8, 2020

The video has over 7,100 retweets and comments other more than 35,000 likes. Music producer Dharan Kumar wrote, "The kindness we need today." A Twitterati commented, Indeed: look at the way she left; was not it a natural thing to do; so what: she seems to say and go - long live her tribe." Many said that video was today's dose of from where we need to learn kindness. We hope many learn goodness from her!

