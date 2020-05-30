Mumbai: 99-Year-Old Woman Helps Migrant Workers By Preparing Food Packets Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Twitterati Laud Her Efforts; Watch Video

99-year-old Woman Helps Migrant Workers By Preparing Food Packets (Photo Credits: Twitter/@zfebrahim)

Mumbai, May 29: As COVID-19 cases are rising day-by-day in the country, healthcare workers, government officials and essential services are functioning non-stop to ensure that the basic needs of citizens are met. With domestic flights and special trains running, migrant labourers and those stranded are returning to their native villagers. However, there are still many those who are in need. Sonu Sood’s Charitable Superheroics to Help Migrant Workers Make For An Apt Cartoon (View Pic)

Several NGOs and people are trying to help these individuals by providing them with food. A 99-year-old from Mumbai, Maharashtra, is also doing her bit. In a tweet shared by Zahid F Ebrahim, Pakistan Supreme Court Advocate, he said that his phuppi (father's sister) is preparing food packets for migrant workers. Good Samaritans Are Helping Senior Citizens, Support Staff, Needy & Strays During Coronavirus Lockdown In India-

"My 99 year old phuppi prepares food packets for migrant workers in Bombay," Ebrahim tweeted while sharing a video. In the clip, the woman can be seen packing food in a foil. The clip has been retweeted over 300 times with more than 2,300 likes.

Zahid F Ebrahim Tweet:

My 99 year old phuppi prepares food packets for migrant workers in Bombay. pic.twitter.com/jYQtmJZx8k — Zahid F. Ebrahim (@zfebrahim) May 29, 2020

"Mashallah May She Have A Long And Prosperous Life Ameen," a user tweeted. Another said, "Roti, Chatni plus incomparable love of grandma."

Here's How Twitter Reacted to Grandma's Effort:

Roti, Chatni plus incomparable love of grandma — Hugo Stiglitz (@aatli_baatli) May 29, 2020

Mashallah May She Have A Long And Prosperous Life Ameen — mian zahid mahmood (@Zahid652010Mian) May 29, 2020

So cute. MashahAllah — Sajid Marwat (@sajidmarwat) May 29, 2020

Oh, bless! Wish I could give her a tight hug. — Pervin Sanghvi (@pervinsanghvi) May 29, 2020

Many people are coming forward to help migrant workers and those stranded as COVID-19 crisis has gripped the nation. Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai has reached 36,710, according to the latest update by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.