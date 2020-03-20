Let Steve Rogers' 70 Year 'Ice-olation' Inspire You to 'Isolate' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Say Marvel India! 

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus outbreak has turned out to be a global concern. Countries worst affected by the pandemic are being put under lockdowns. The situation in India too has been tense what with the number of COVID-19 positive cases on the rise. As of now, a total of 206 individuals have been confirmed positive with coronavirus in India. In the current climate, it has been advised to stay indoors and several celebrities are also practising 'self-isolation'and have also urged fans to do the same. While the atmosphere remains tense, Marvel India sure decided to give us a reason to smile with their recent post about channelling in our own Steve Rogers aka Captain America. Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko - List Of Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus.

Confused why Captain America? Remember how the cap survived despite being frozen for almost 70 years well, for us it's just a couple of weeks of 'isolation' and not 'ice-olation' so it's manageable. The Marvel India social media handles shared the amazing tweet saying, "If Steve Rogers can stay in ice-olation for 70 years, you can stay indoors too. Stay safe and be your own superhero." We have to say that's great advice!

Check Out Marvel's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Be your own superhero. #SocialDistancing A post shared by Marvel India (@marvel_india) on Mar 20, 2020 at 2:30am PDT

Celebrities have been cautioning their fans to follow social distancing so as to help contain the spread of the deadly virus. We have already seen actors such as Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone even participate in the Safe Hands challenge promoted by World Health Organisation to raise awareness about the preventive measures against COVID-19, especially hand-washing. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Ask Fans to 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' By Urging Them to 'Self Isolate' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (Watch Video).

As for Hollywood, it has been sad to find out that actor Idris Elba who has starred in Marvel films as Heimdall has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor had updated his fans via social media that he has self-quarantined and is hoping to get better soon.