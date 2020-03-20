Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Ask Fans to 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' By Urging Them to 'Self Isolate' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (Watch Video)

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus has been officially declared as a pandemic by World Health Organisation (WHO) and countries across the globe are currently struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19 by taking strict measures such as lockdowns and issuing health and safety guidelines for their citizens. So as not to spread panic in such situations, prominent personalities are urging their fans to follow personal hygiene and practise social distancing during these tough times. While several celebrities have taken to social media to talk about things to do so as to contain the spread of the virus, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have now shared a video urging their fans to 'Stay home and Stay Safe'. COVID-19 Pandemic: After Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma Takes Up WHO's Safe Hands Challenge (Watch Video).

The duo are seen addressing their fans saying it is a tough time that we're going through and as preventive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, it is important to stay home. In the video, Virat mentions that 'We are practising self-isolation' and Anushka responds saying 'You should do it too'. The power couple advised their fans to stay home and healthy for everyone's safety.

Check Out Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy. 🙏🏻 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 19, 2020 at 9:29pm PDT

Entertainment and Sports personalities are doing their bit to help create awareness towards coronavirus and how it can be contained on a personal level. Recently, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Sachin Tendulkar too joined WHO's #SafeHandsChallenge to promote the importance of washing hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organisation, which has declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, has been continuously asking people to wash their hands with soap regularly to avoid infection. Currently, number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 195.