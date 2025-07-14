Amaravati, July 14: The India Meteorological Department on Monday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh from July 14 to 18, along with hot and humid conditions in isolated parts of the state. The Met Department also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema during this period.

"Strong winds with speeds of 40 to 50 km per hour are likely at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema," said the Met Department in a release. Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecast: Met Predicts Thunderstorms in Parts of State for Next Five Days.

Besides thunderstorms, it predicted heavy rain over SCAP for three days from July 18 and at Rayalaseema for two days from July 18.