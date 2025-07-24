Moscow, July 24: A plane carrying 49 people has disappeared from radar over Russia's Far Eastern Amur region, local officials said Thursday. Forty-three passengers, including five children, as well as six crew members were on board the flight from the city of Blagoveshchensk on the Russian-Chinese border to the town of Tynda, regional Gov Vasily Orlov said. Russian Plane Goes Missing: Angara Airline's Antonov An-24 Aircraft With 50 Onboard, Including Children, Loses Contact Near Tynda Airport in Amur Region.