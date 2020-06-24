Twitter can be a source of great entertainment at times. Other than receiving quick updates about what's happening around the world, almost anything and everything can go viral here. Now breakfast items like Litti, Chole, Jalebi and Idly are among the top trends on Twitter in India today. Seeing all of them together is definitely making some people hungry. Others are questioning why other snacks like Vada Pav and Samosa are not in trends yet. And most Twitter trends are often accompanied with funny memes and jokes, so is the case with Litti, Chole and Jalebi. Biryani With Aloo or No Aloo? Tweet Sparks Debate Among Foodies Deciding Which is The Best One.

It is not exactly known what started this trend but probably after director Vivek Agnihotri's tweet asking people to share the most famous breakfast from one's hometown without naming the place. A lot of people replied with Litti Choka and Poha Jalebi. Soon other breakfast items were also among the top trends including Chole and Kachori. Seeing all of these yummy dishes on the feed is sure going to make one hungry and the reactions are in funny memes and jokes with the usual meme templates.

Check Some Funny Tweets Here:

Cravings!

Want

Samosa and Bhature Be Like...

Jalebi and chole on trending. Meanwhile, samosa & bhature : pic.twitter.com/Y8Fm5L6xsd — Naman (@ama_joking) June 24, 2020

Other Snacks

Idli litti chole kachori on trending Meanwhile other snacks: pic.twitter.com/4oeuXe6dGP — Mooodit (@Mooodit1) June 24, 2020

Idly jalebi litti chole trending Meanwhile other snacks:- pic.twitter.com/gF2g0dOGkS — MaiKuchBheLikhu (@rahulkhapre27) June 24, 2020

How Did We Miss Vada Pav?

Litti , chole , Kachori , idly , jalebi is trending . Vada pav : pic.twitter.com/85pdzNAWNX — Sonu Nigam FC (@SonuNigam_FC) June 24, 2020

Samosa Lovers RN

Litti , Chole , Idly , Jalebi is trending Meanwhile Samosas lover___ pic.twitter.com/XKAIGHg4iu — Asaf Ali 🇮🇳 (@sf__speaks) June 24, 2020

So there is no real reason as to how they have started trending, but now that they are some people are putting up pictures of their favourite snacks. This is not the first time, food items have got Twitterati talking. Just last month, there was a Dal Baati vs Litti Chokha war on the micro-blogging platform. Netizens argued which is better while others joined in to share their favourite breakfast items. So as we mentioned, anything trends on Twitter but the memes and jokes remain common.

