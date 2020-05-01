Litti Chokha vs Dal Baati War on Twitter! Netizens Share Funny Memes and Jokes as They Fight Over Which is Better Dish
Litti chokha vs dal baati (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

India is known for its varied culture and the traditional cuisine that comes with it. If you are a foodie, you must by now, at least tried some specialities of cuisines other than your own. And for every person, the taste preferences differ and now its given rise to a war of tweets! A debate has been going on Twitter where users are discussing which is a better dish, Litti Chokha, which is traditional of Bihar or Dal Baati, which is traditional Rajasthani delicacy. As more and more join along to clear their side of which is a better dish, it has given rise to several funny memes and jokes on social media. Biryani With Aloo or No Aloo? Tweet Sparks Debate Among Foodies Deciding Which is The Best One.

For those who may not know, Dal Baati is popular in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh . Dal refers to mixture of lentils and baati is a hard wheat ball. It is usually served with churma, which is crumbled pieces of chapati with ghee and jaggery. Dal Baati Churma is a very famous traditional recipe. Litti Chokha is a meal originated from the Indian state of Bihar. It is also popular in Jharkhand and parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh. It also has wheat and gram flour dough balls called as litti. Chokha is a mixture of boiled potato and roasted eggplant which is enjoyed with Litti. Because of the dough balls, the two dishes are often confused but now Twitterati is fighting over them.

What started this debate is unclear but clearly supporters of the dish are going all out to defend why Litti Chokha is better or why Dal Baati is better. Meanwhile, others who are not involved in the debate are making funny memes and jokes on the ones who are fighting. There are people who don't like both but have their own "best" dish as a winner. The tweet war is going so much so that Litti Chokha is now among the top trends on Twitter. Gulab Jamun, Lemcha or Kala Jaam? Journalist’s Tweet Asking People to Name This Sweet Has Led to an Interesting Debate on Twitter!

Because of the dough balls served with ghee, the two dishes are often confused but those who prepare it traditionally would know the exact difference. Have you tried any of the two dishes, what's your preference? Which one do you like better, or are you happy with a completely new dish altogether?