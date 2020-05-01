Litti Chokha vs Dal Baati War on Twitter! Netizens Share Funny Memes and Jokes as They Fight Over Which is Better Dish

Litti chokha vs dal baati (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

India is known for its varied culture and the traditional cuisine that comes with it. If you are a foodie, you must by now, at least tried some specialities of cuisines other than your own. And for every person, the taste preferences differ and now its given rise to a war of tweets! A debate has been going on Twitter where users are discussing which is a better dish, Litti Chokha, which is traditional of Bihar or Dal Baati, which is traditional Rajasthani delicacy. As more and more join along to clear their side of which is a better dish, it has given rise to several funny memes and jokes on social media. Biryani With Aloo or No Aloo? Tweet Sparks Debate Among Foodies Deciding Which is The Best One.

For those who may not know, Dal Baati is popular in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh . Dal refers to mixture of lentils and baati is a hard wheat ball. It is usually served with churma, which is crumbled pieces of chapati with ghee and jaggery. Dal Baati Churma is a very famous traditional recipe. Litti Chokha is a meal originated from the Indian state of Bihar. It is also popular in Jharkhand and parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh. It also has wheat and gram flour dough balls called as litti. Chokha is a mixture of boiled potato and roasted eggplant which is enjoyed with Litti. Because of the dough balls, the two dishes are often confused but now Twitterati is fighting over them.

What started this debate is unclear but clearly supporters of the dish are going all out to defend why Litti Chokha is better or why Dal Baati is better. Meanwhile, others who are not involved in the debate are making funny memes and jokes on the ones who are fighting. There are people who don't like both but have their own "best" dish as a winner. The tweet war is going so much so that Litti Chokha is now among the top trends on Twitter. Gulab Jamun, Lemcha or Kala Jaam? Journalist’s Tweet Asking People to Name This Sweet Has Led to an Interesting Debate on Twitter!

Check Some Tweets on 'Litti Choka vs Dal Baati' War:

Litti Chokha is Best

Some say Pizza is better than Biryani. Some say Biryani is better than Pizza. But deep down we all know that Litti-Chokha is the best food ever existed. — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) May 1, 2020

No Comparison to Litti Chokha

Litti chokha is much much much much better than Daal Batii. NO comparison please. — Wuhan ki PRINCESS 🍺 (@Jagat___Janani) May 1, 2020

Other Snacks Right Now

People fighting over Dal Bati and litti Chokha .. Meanwhile khaman , Dhokla , fafda , Jalebi , thepla pic.twitter.com/BIu5yElDiU — Gujarati Chhokro (@pubgkadeewana) May 1, 2020

Fafda and Jalebi be Like

Everyone is fighting over Dal Baati and Litti Chokha Meanwhile Fafda & Jalebi : pic.twitter.com/0KGjtyFC06 — The 1 (@The_1_tweets) May 1, 2020

How?

When someone says they prefer Litti Chokha over Dal Baati Churma pic.twitter.com/hT2Jf2ewxn — SatraKhatra (@SatraKhatra) May 1, 2020

Momos Win!

Fighting over litti chokha and daal baati when momos clearly dominate both. pic.twitter.com/Pb0TW9yVsF — Sumedha⁷🌼 (@TrusfratedMochi) May 1, 2020

No Dal Baati is Winner

idk for me Rajasthani #DaalBaati is a winner. Tried litti chokha once, didn't find tasty. Maybe just bad preparation. 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/h0GSNSlqo5 — Vipin Suman (@vpncool) May 1, 2020

Hahaha

People fighting over Dal Bati and litti Chokha Meanwhile Corona pic.twitter.com/NnGmnIBOYS — Gunjan (@monicas_7777) May 1, 2020

Team Chole Bhature

Y’ll fighting over dal baati and litti chokha, Team chole bhature😤👌 — Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) May 1, 2020

Oops!

People fighting over Litti Chokha and Dal Batti on twitter Meanwhile twitter:- pic.twitter.com/BDTulraguv — MAHIIIIIIII🌈 (@miss_mahi__) May 1, 2020

Vadapav Lover Right Now

Me Vada-paav lover looking at people fighting over Lotti choka and Daal baati. pic.twitter.com/ohagMyKtDh — Quarantined PUNekar (@ketanpunekarrr) May 1, 2020

Memes are Coming in

Dal Bati Litti choka pic.twitter.com/2cjKN6gyut — Manish (@Man_isssh) May 1, 2020

Who Copied?

Because of the dough balls served with ghee, the two dishes are often confused but those who prepare it traditionally would know the exact difference. Have you tried any of the two dishes, what's your preference? Which one do you like better, or are you happy with a completely new dish altogether?