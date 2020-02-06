Biryani With Aloo or No Aloo? Tweet Sparks Debate Among Foodies Deciding Which is The Best One

Biryani (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Biryani, a mixed flavourful rice dish is popular throughout the country. And with so many culinary flavours co-existing in different cultures of the nation, the preparation of Biryani also differs from place to place. Some of the most popular ones are Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, Awadhi, Kolkata. A die-hard foodie, can probably distinguish between each of the tastes and ingredients. But a person's tweet on aloo (potato) in Biryani has sparked a debate on Twitter. The preferences may be different and not everyone agrees. Foodies often share their choices and opinions on social media but one with "aloo in biryani" is dividing Twitterati. Thalis of India: Viral Twitter Thread Gives Details of Food Items in Local Cuisines Made From All States of The Country.

Twitter user Piyush Rai who goes by the handle @Benarasiyaa wrote about potatoes as ingredients in Kolkata biryani. He wrote, "Kolkata Biryani with aloo is the biggest scam after 2G scam." Not everyone agreed with his statement and it irked those who absolutely love potatoes in biryani. People started defending biryani with aloo and called Kolkata biryani the best one. Gulab Jamun, Lemcha or Kala Jaam? Journalist’s Tweet Asking People to Name This Sweet Has Led to an Interesting Debate on Twitter!

Check the Tweet About Aloo in Biryani:

Kolkata Biryani with aloo is the biggest scam after 2G scam. — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 3, 2020

Kolkata Biryani is the Best!

Kolkata biriyani is the BEST EVER BIRIYANI IN THR WORLD.DONT EVEN CONTEST IT.PERIOD. — susb (@Suslovelygl) February 4, 2020

It is the best Biryani. — Joy (@Joydas) February 3, 2020

Sedition!

U should be charged with sedition for hurting Bengali sentiment. — Anuranan (@Anuranan5) February 3, 2020

Someone Else Hates Aloo Too

Indeed. I hate aloo in biryani. — Mohsin Khan (@mohsinsamarkhan) February 3, 2020

When in Kolkata, There Has to be Aloo

In Kolkata, people can do without the chicken piece but not without Aloo. — Amit Meshram (@amity2kok) February 3, 2020

We Agree!

No calling pulav as veg biryani is a bigger scam. — Siegfried (@Shushh16) February 4, 2020

A lot of Bengalis have said that potatoes are a very important ingredient of biryani and that Biryani without all is not a biryani at all! This tweet however evolved into a bigger debate quickly when a Twitter user said Hyderabadi biryani is over spicy.

Check the Tweet Here:

Agree. Worse than 2G scam. And dare I say the over spiced Hyderabadi biryani too. No one makes biryani the way it is made in homes in Lucknow- fragrant, delicate tasting and just pure deliciousness. https://t.co/YGmVneWY1z — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) February 3, 2020

Hyderabadi Biryani is Overrated

Completely agree. Hyderabadi Biryani is overrated! — Shailesh Ghorpade (@Shaileshg21) February 3, 2020

Biryani from Lucknow is the Best!

Lucknow Biryani is the real Biryani. Period — Farhan Khan (@Farhan222) February 3, 2020

It then became a thread of discussion on which is the best biryani, is it the Lucknowi or Awadhi or from anywhere else. Well, which is your favourite preparation for Biryani and from which state? Also, do you like potatoes in your Biryani?