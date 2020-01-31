Maharashtra: Viral Video Shows Couple Beaten Up and Humiliated in Jalna, Search Operation to Nab Accused Underway

Couple Beaten Up in Maharashtra's Jalna. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Jalna, January 31: A couple was beaten up in Maharashtra's Jalna district and video of the incident recorded on camera. The video shows four men beating up a couple. It can be seen in the video that the couple is requesting the crowd beating them up to let them go and not beat the couple. However, they continued to assault and insult the couple. The video has now been picked up the police, and the search for the men is underway, said reports. Gujarat: Couple Beaten For Marrying Out of Caste in Ahmedabad.

According to ABP News, the incident took place three to four days ago. The Official Twitter handle of Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) took note of the incident and tweeted saying, "The events here are condemnable. Home Minister urges police to investigate the incident and remove viral video from social media @AnilDeshmukhNCP Instructions for. Home Minister's Police Order to Take Strict Action on Those Taking Law (into thier hands)." Gay Couple in Kolkata Beaten And Harassed, Parents Threaten to Hire Contract Killer to Murder Them.

Watch Video in the Tweet Below

The video shows how the boy kept pleading the men in video to let them go. However, the accused refuse to listen to the boy and one of the men is seen pulling the girl holding her collar. The men also intimidate the couple by asking the phone number of their parents. Netizens reacted angrily to the video and demanded justice for the couple.