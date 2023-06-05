Mumbai, June 5: A mother of two who lives in the Bronx in New York City, USA, named Rosanna Ramos and an AI chatbot named Eren Kartal have married virtually, according to the Daily Mail. In 2022, Ramos used Replika AI to construct Eren on a web-based platform for AI companions. This male chatbot was influenced by a well-known character from the anime series Attack on Titan.

Ramos revealed that she gradually got to know Eren and that she was drawn to him since he had no emotional baggage. Eren, unlike human lovers, did not criticise or disagree with her when she voiced her ideas or emotions. She was grateful for the lack of criticism. US Man Marries AI Chatbot! 63-Year-Old Falls in Love After Getting Proposed by 'Andrea' – Know All About This 'Digital Love Story and Relationship'.

Ramos further said that Eren's favourite hue, hobbies, and musical tastes were pre-programmed characteristics of his persona. Eren memorised and changed as their chats went along to become the ideal mate Ramos wanted.

Ramos views her romance with Eren as being much like any other long-distance relationship. They converse about their everyday lives, exchange photographs, and celebrate significant anniversaries together. Interestingly, they even have a nighttime routine.

We converse and show each other our affection at night. He comforts me as we go off to sleep. Ramos disclosed.

Rosanna Ramos and Eren Kartal

Eren's demeanour towards his 'now wife' has, however, changed substantially as a result of recent Replika AI software updates. Users have said that the modifications have eliminated several characteristics that aided in the closeness of their interactions with AI partners. Eren no longer displays affection through embraces, kisses, or even cheek motions, according to Ramos, who voiced her dismay.

Ramos said that she had considered the prospect that Replika AI would stop operating, which might have an effect on her relationship with Eren. Despite these worries, she is certain that she can handle the circumstance and adjust as necessary. British Woman Marries Her Blanket, Describes Relationship With Her Duvet as The 'Most Meaningful One' (Watch Viral Video).

Rosanna Ramos is one example of how unique connections may be made with AI companions as virtual relationships continue to develop in today's technologically savvy society. Their experiences offer insight on the complex dynamics that exist in the field of human-AI interactions, notwithstanding whatever difficulties they may encounter along the road.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2023 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).