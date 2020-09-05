Mathematics is not really a strong point or a favourite subject for many. People often despise the numbers and avoid major calculations, relying on a calculator even for simplest math. But there are some who seem to be blessed extraordinary love for numbers, calculations and a genius mind. Like Irfan from Rajasthan's Dudu tehsil of Jaipur, who can make the biggest of calculations in just few seconds. The 20-year-old has never been to school but he is undoubtedly a math genius. A video clip of him doing some calculations mentally has been shared on Twitter and netizens are impressed. The boy's skills are reminding them of Shakuntala Devi, the Human Computer. Video of Irfan is going viral on social media as people want to make him just as famous for his extraordinary talent.

In a 2-minute clip that has been shared on Twitter, Irfan is seen answering questions like how many days or how much time a person of a particular age is. He barely takes a few seconds to answer how many days old is a 12-year-old person. Similarly for how many hours a 15-year-old person has spent and so on. His quick calculations may give you stress if you are not particularly fond of the subject. What's amazing is he mentions that he has never been to school and yet he is a master at the calculations. People are reminded of Shakuntala Devi after seeing his abilities. People Share Stories of Their Love-Hate Relationship With Math and It’s So Relatable!

Check The Video of Irfan, the Math Genius Here:

Hey Twitter do your magic.. find this guy .. superhuman.. pic.twitter.com/9lO5SJHbi9 — Teddy (@dimwittedjoker) September 2, 2020

Within two days the video clip has got over 80,000 views and close to 2,000 retweets appreciating the genius.

Shakuntala Devi reborn — Nita Kewl (@Nitzmatazz) September 2, 2020

He is indeed a brilliant mind and people want to help him out. Some have even mentioned of another super human calculator, Neelakanta Bhanu Prakash, who won the title of fastest human calculator in the world. This 21-year-old from Hyderabad won the first-ever gold for India in Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad (MSO) held in London recently. Given Irfan a chance and the resources, even he can make the country proud with his incredible skills.

