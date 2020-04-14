'May The 4th Be With You'! Twitterati Reacts With Star Wars Phrase After Coronavirus Lockdown in India Gets Extended Till May 3

May the fourth tweets (Photo Credits: Twitter)

PM Narendra Modi announced for an extended lockdown today, owing to the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country. The lockdown has been extended till May 3. And soon after the announcement, everyone who was earlier looking forward to April 15, is now looking up to May 4. The day happens to be Star Wars Day, when people greet each other "May the 4th be with you." As the lockdown is now extended to May 3, people on Twitter started sharing messages of "May the 4th be with you." Lockdown Extended in India Till May 3; PM Narendra Modi Says 'Some Relaxation May Be Allowed in Areas That Follow Lockdown And Report No New Cases After April 20'.

For those who do not know, every year May 4 is celebrated as Star Wars Day. The date-intended pun means, "May the Force be with you," is a greeting of passing goodwill and goodluck. And it has become an iconic part of Star Wars series. As lockdown in India is extended to May 3, people are hoping for positivity and goodwill from May 4, when hopefully things will get back to normal. So the reference of "May the 4th be with you" makes even greater adaption to #Lockdown2 on Twitter. May the Fourth Be With You! 5 Fun Ways to Celebrate May 4.

Check Some Tweets on May The 4th:

May the 4th be with us. — Textual Offender (@TextualOffender) April 14, 2020

Sharing Pics and GIFs

Lockdown Extended

May the 4th be with you! #LockdownExtended — Bruno Gregory Elayadom (@brunspired) April 14, 2020

May the Force Be With You After May 3!

Lockdown extended till the 3rd of May. After that, May the 4th be with you. — Oumar Aga (@Oumar_Aga) April 14, 2020

People After Lockdown, Maybe?

Star Wars day is gonna be lit! May the 4th be with you pic.twitter.com/kxUrI6uNX3 — Isha Sekhri (@curiouscatate) April 14, 2020

A lot of twitter users have made the same tweet of "May the 4th be with you." Earlier, when Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country, it was supposed to get over tomorrow ie April 15th. But given that the situation hasn't improved, the lockdown has been extended. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has crossed the 10,000 mark.