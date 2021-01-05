The marine animals are significantly at threat, highlighting human’s ignorance and callous behaviour towards the environment. Beaches are progressively becoming more polluted, another global concern in the world. Litter and human waste contribute to marine and beach pollution, which dangers the environment causing harm to animals and humans. A series of tragic photos and videos intensifies how far we have gone. A ‘mermaid’ was captured lounging amid a pile of rubbish, a photo of which has been widely circulating across community accounts on Instagram. The post included other photos and videos from rubbish-filled Kuta beach in Bali, highlighting the sad reality of marine pollution.

The self-described ‘ocean advocate,’ shared her dismay at the tons of trash that washed ashore at the beach over the New Year. The Belgian native, who is Bali, shared photographs of herself laying on the beach amid the pile of trash, while wearing a mermaid costume. Though it occurs every year, the beach's sight is transformed into rubbish dumps highlights how ignorant we are as humans. The Instagram user who goes by the handle, @laurainwaterland has shared pictures and videos on her profile, where workers are seen cleaning the beach, also adding spotlight on Indonesia’s flawed waste management system. NASA’s ‘Images of Change’ Series Capture Alarming and Extreme Weather Events of 2020.

Check Pics and Videos:

According to reports, around 80 tons of litter were collected in the first three days of 2021. The Instagram user posted for drone photography to highlight the pollution problem and later joined the volunteers to clean the beach. Around 40 trucks were used to haul trash from beaches along Kuta, Legian, and Seminyak.

