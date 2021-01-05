Heatwaves, wildfires, hurricanes, floods, cyclones and what not, in 2020, we experienced some of the most extreme natural disasters that shook the world. All of these events highlighted the significant issue that is largely ignored, climate change. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared satellite images capturing the alarming and extreme weather events of 2020 that highlights climate crisis is very much real. The ‘Images of Change’ series shows before and after pictures of the effects of climate change, urbanisation, and damage by wildfires, flood and other natural disasters that are becoming prevalent because of global warming.

A few days ago, NASA released graphic lunar images, representing how the moon will appear in the sky, the whole year. Now, the space agency released more than 500 images that include the before and after shots were taken weeks to decades apart, the collection of pics show the reality of climate changes on Earth. Heatwaves, hurricanes, wildfires, droughts and floods continued to disrupt life for people across the globe, in addition to the challenges brought by COVID-19.

Scientists have been warning about the increasing global surface temperature, that increases the possibility of more droughts and intensity of storms. NASA’s series of images show the shrinking glaciers in New Zealand, snow in the Sahara Desert, Melting ice in Canada and travel reduction in Wuhan, China, because of the pandemic. One set of photos show aerial images of the difference in monsoon flooding in both Pakistan and Bangladesh between September 2019 and 2020. It shows how in just one year, the parameters of the floods greatly increased.

Another shocking before and after the event shows India’s Lonar Lake changed from green to pink in just a few days in June 2020. You can check NASA’s ‘Images of Change,’ by clicking HERE.

The images are shared as an interactive gallery on the NASA website, where you can compare them side-by-side or by sliding across. There are pictures from locations across the globe.

