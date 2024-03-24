Kriti Sanon is grabbing headlines and we'll tell you why! A photo showing the Bollywood actress holding hands with a mystery man in London has gone viral. The picture, taken from behind, has sparked speculation about Kriti's relationship status. While the actress herself hasn't posted much from her London trip, her eagle-eyed fans managed to capture this intriguing moment. Netizens are abuzz with theories, with even speculating who her charming companion might be. Are Prabhas and Kriti Sanon Getting Engaged? Here’s What Adipurush Actor’s Team Has To Say.

Kriti Sanon With Mystery Man

Fueling the rumours, online sleuths identified the mystery man as Kabir Bahia, a UK-based entrepreneur with ties to cricketer MS Dhoni. Kriti, known for her privacy, has yet to comment, leaving fans to debate if the viral photo hints at a budding romance or just a friendly catch-up. Fan theories range from "It's definitely Kabir" to connections between their past celebrations. To note, earlier, she was also linked to Prabhas.

Is Kriti Sanon Dating Kabir Bahia?

'It's Kabir'

(Photo Credits: Reddit)

Adding another layer of intrigue, fans noticed Kriti follows Kabir Bahia on Instagram, though their profiles lack any photos together. As always, Kriti keeps her personal life private, letting her impressive filmography do the talking. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanon's next project, Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, hits theatres on March 29.

