Christmas 2020 vibes have already started setting in. Some of you may be still fixing up your trees, but others have already finished with their decorations. With a lot of celebrations turning virtual this time due to the fear of COVID-19 pandemic, Christmas 2020 sure looks different, even decoration wise. Who would have thought the usual Santa Claus and Christmas tree typical decorations would see huge, tall skeletons instead? The giant 12-foot Home Depot skeleton which became a rage during Halloween 2020 are now being repurposed to use as Christmas decorations. The result is not too bad to be honest. Pictures of giant skeletons wearing Santa Caps and light up for the Xmas festive season will surely lift up your 'spirits.' Yes, of course, pun intended!

Christmas decorations usually see door wreaths, mistletoe, stockings, stars and the shiny baubles. But this time, the Halloween feels are here to stay. The giant skeletons bought during the scary spooky festival are not completely useless, as they now adorn the Christmassy vibes. In another unique decorations this time, we also saw people using hand sanitizers, masks and gloves to decorate their Christmas trees. So Christmas 2020 decorations are sure getting innovative. Check out some pictures of giant skeletons dressed in Santa caps and lights to welcome Christmas 2020 festive vibes. Christmas 2020 Decoration Ideas With DIY Videos: From Paper Stars, Shiny Christmas Bells to Colourful Stockings, Here Are Simple Ways to Make Your Xmas Tree Ornaments For This Festive Season.

See Pictures of Giant Skeletons Reused For Christmas 2020 Decorations:

Wow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hyde Barnes (@horrorchick4life)

Impressive

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael P. Clemens (@mpclemens)

A Different Holiday Spirit

How someone turned their Home Depot giant skeleton into Jack Skellington is giving me... holiday.... spirit?? pic.twitter.com/EVyIUl3IvH — Meg, a grinch (@meg_mont) December 3, 2020

Peak 2020 Behaviour!

Peak 2020 is the 12 foot Home Depot skeleton strung up with lights here to steal your Christmas presents and maybe also your tree. pic.twitter.com/3fpLQGSmo7 — Alli Hartley-Kong (@AlliHartley1) December 2, 2020

An Army of Skeletons

I've been sitting on gold for two months. While y'all were freaking out over the Home Depot giant skeletons, we've been neighbors with an ARMY of them in the front yard. It's November 30th. They're still here. pic.twitter.com/35M0h7SPs6 — Victoria Whitley-Berry (@_toriwhitley) November 30, 2020

Skeleton Got Its Reindeer Too!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becky Gruber (@becktreks)

Scary Merry Christmas!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunt A Killer (@huntakillerinc)

Clearly, people are enjoying the creepy look to their Christmas decor this time. But it doesn't look bad at all! Christmas brings with it the creeps this time. Wishing you all Merry Christmas or should we be saying Scary Christmas 2020!

